Evan Mobley needs to fix this fatal flaw for his leap to happen

Evan Mobley is the key. That is the phrase that has followed the big man around since he got drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021.

For the most part, Mobley has lived up to his expectations. He’s become one of the best defenders in the sport, was an All-Star and All-NBA member in 2025, and has won the Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite all of that though, Mobley has left most around the league wanting more, especially given the fact that the Cavs made him a max contract player. Last season he was extremely inconsistent offensively and it was tough to watch at times. He finished the season strong and had a great playoff run, but he needs to do more of that. It starts by improving in this key area.

For Mobley to take an offensive leap, he needs to become a consistent three-point shooter

It felt like Mobley was finally taking a shooting leap in 2025, as he shot 37 percent from distance on three attempts per game. He was also shooting threes with confidence, which was a stark contrast from his first three seasons.

Last year though, it was a disastrous shooting season for him. He shot under 30 percent from three on the same number of attempts, and it felt like his shot mechanics were all out of wack. He had a lot of looks come up short and his shot was almost like a line drive. There was very little arc or fluidity in his jumper.

In the playoffs though, Mobley was not afraid to make big time plays and show up in big time moments. In Game 5 against the Raptors, he hit a couple critical threes to keep the Cavs in that game. He did the same thing in Game 6 of that series, including a strong drive to the basket to tie the game. Against the Pistons, he showed off his offensive versatility as a playmaker and finisher around the rim.

The thing is with Mobley is that we all know he can do these great things offensively. It is about doing it on a more consistent basis and him having the same level of confidence and aggression that he had in the playoffs for all 82 games and next year’s postseason. It starts with a shooting leap, a skill that he has been working at rigorously this summer.

Having that translate into live gameplay will significantly increase the ceiling of this Cleveland team.