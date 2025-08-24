Evan Mobley will leap into MVP conversation this season - and he's not stopping there

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already begun the campaign to launch Evan Mobley into MVP conversations next season, fresh off winning Defensive Player of the Year.

In his fourth NBA season, Mobley averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game alongside 3.2 assists, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. His growth on offense was highlighted by increased three-point volume and consistent production, adding to his arsenal as a drive threat and lob finisher. As he continues to evolve, the Cavaliers have taken notice that he is still not at his ceiling.

During Summer League, Donovan Mitchell joined Cleveland's broadcast and discussed a vast array of Cavs topics, many of which included praise for his co-star Mobley. The young unicorn had a major leap forward, becoming the first Cavaliers player to earn DPOY honors, and he also joined Mitchell on the All-NBA roster for the first time in his career.

On the topic of Mitchell's own races for the league's highest individual honor, he also noted that Mobley should "1000 percent" be in MVP conversations with the likes of Nikola Jokic next season given his continuous growth.

"[Evan Mobley] is just so important to our group. That alone gets him into the MVP conversation, but I also feel the step he's going to take to get us to that level, he has to be at least somewhat in that conversation." Donovan Mitchell

Head coach Kenny Atkinson echoed a similar sentiment, arguing that Mobley will be in the MVP running within the next two-to-three years. Clearly, the Cavaliers have push their chips in on Mobley's future, viewing him as the cornerstone of this generation of Cleveland basketball.

In an era increasingly dominated by two-way big men like Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and others, Mobley's ascension will have major implications for the Cavaliers' championship opportunities. It has not just been the Cavs noticing, either. National media has realized the value Mobley brings to Cleveland and the potential value he could offer if he takes another step forward.

Bleacher Report ranks Mobley as Cleveland's most likely riser

To win the NBA Finals, a lot has to go right, and luck has to be on that team's side. There are far too many uncontrollable elements that play a role, but it is inconceivable that a team without true star power and leadership could ever stand a chance.

Mobley is the crux of Cleveland's chances at a Finals run, and the 24-year-old star is viewed as such by Bleacher Report's recent article that named the top riser and faller for each of the 30 NBA teams. Noting Mobley's year-four improvement and potential for more, B/R indicated him as the most important Cavalier to watch this year.

"Even if the four-year vet clearly hit a new level last year... it just feels wrong to view that as his ceiling. After all, if [Evan] Mobley could add a dominant downhill driving attack while nearly tripling his three-point attempt volume in a single season, doesn't that make him a great candidate to add other layers through even more hard work? At 24, Mobley doesn't appear remotely close to his peak." Grant Hughes

For most of Mobley's career, the Cavaliers have depended on him after others. He has never been the number one option on offense or the most important player to the team's success. With Darius Garland's breakout All-Star campaign his rookie season and the arrival of Mitchell later that year, Mobley has had comfortable space to grow at his own pace.

Now, as Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference and is expected to be a legitimate Finals contender, the pressure is mounting on Mobley. A year-five leap may catapult him beyond just MVP conversations, leading to the pressure of compiling an undoubtedly Hall of Fame career. He has garnered praise and comparisons to all-time great big men like Kevin Garnett in the past, paving the way for him to follow a similar era-defining trajectory for the Cavaliers.