Evan Mobley is making Cavaliers' offseason choices painfully easy

There is no clear path for Evan Mobley's future, but the Cleveland Cavaliers should be excited for whatever it will be.

Last season, Mobley became an undisputed star in the league, earning All-Star and All-NBA selections alongside the Defensive Player of the Year award. The young big's progression included a massive leap forward as a floor spacer, increasing his volume on three-pointers and knocking it down 37 percent of the time.

One year later, Mobley's shooting took a curious step back, shooting a 29.7 percent from deep and a career-worst 60.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Cavs were expect another step forward for Mobley, but he instead left the franchise and fan base wondering if he had grown stagnant. With Cleveland's position as the only team in the NBA over the second apron threshold, having a maximum player not improving could be a death sentence.

The Cavaliers have done everything to contend in the Donovan Mitchell era, most notably trading All-Star point guard Darius Garland in a surprise trade deadline move for former MVP James Harden. The acquisition of Harden, 10 years Garland's senior, securely placed the Cavs in win-now mode. Mobley's perceived stagnation was an immediate red flag for onlookers hoping to see the Cavaliers cash in on Mitchell's prime. After the Garland trade, nothing was off limits, leading to speculation of a potential Mobley trade.

Mobley for Giannis trade rumors

After the Cavaliers faced possible elimination in the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that Cleveland had been in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that centered around Mobley for another former MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fischer reported the Bucks were seeking Mobley and Cleveland's remaining draft capital. The trade could have immediately established the Cavaliers as the favorite contender to win the Eastern Conference Finals, but the trade never manifested. Financially, the Cavs would have needed to shed millions on salary to be able to execute the deal due to the second apron's restrictions. Additionally, Giannis' indecision with Milwaukee prolonged an anticlimactic trade deadline in Wisconsin.

After the trade buzzer, Giannis stayed in Milwaukee, and Mobley remained in Cleveland. Fischer's report sparked new debates about Mobley's wine and gold future, however, suggesting an early playoff exit could push Mobley onto the chopping block, following Garland's fate as collateral damage in Cleveland's dreams of reaching the Finals.

Giannis would not improve the Cavs' three-point shooting. He would arguably make it worse. His physical dominance and history as a playoff winner would theoretically make the Cavaliers nearly unstoppable in a wide-open East. The Boston Celtics were gaining momenutm with Jayson Tatum's coming return, but there were no undeniable favorites in the conference. Giannis in Cleveland would change that.

Through two rounds, Mobley is rewriting the narrative in his favor. The Cavaliers would regret a Mobley move this summer, regardless of what he does in the conference finals.

Evan Mobley is too perfect for the Cavaliers

Mobley shot horribly all regular season from the arc and charity stripe. His poor shooting cost the Cavaliers games and allowed rival teams to pivot their defensive strategies and suffocate the interior. Without a confident, efficient scorer in Evan Mobley, the Cavs' Finals chances faced a steep decline.

In the Cleveland's current run, Mobley is erasing any and all negative commentary around his growth and impact. He is averaging 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game and is shooting 36 percent on threes. The Cavs star is not the go-to option on offense, and his numbers reflect that. His counting stats are nowhere near Giannis' numbers during his 2021 Finals run, but Mobley is doing everything efficiently and under pressure as a low-usage third option.

With Mitchell and Harden handling the majority of offensive duties, Mobley is perfectly slotting into a role as a silent killer third star. He does very few flashy things, but in clutch moments, the young star has pulled through nearly every time. Against the Detroit Pistons in a stomach-churning Game Five on the road, Mobley hoisted the Cavs to overtime with a clutch dagger three and two free throws in the final minutes to bring Cleveland back from a nine-point deficit with three minutes to go in regulation.

Both of Mobley's weaknesses in the regular season were put to the test, and he aced it. Since that game, Mobley has continually stepped outside the arc and willingly taken the shot, even with defenders closing out. His high release point and steady release have played to his advantage, but his real value has come outside of scoring.

Any analyst or commentator will accurately say that Mitchell and Harden are most commonly expecting to have the ball in their hands on offense. They are high-usage guards, but Mobley's improved playmaking and shot creation are unlocking a new weapon for the Cavaliers. The 24-year-old unicorn is not known for his Shaq-like strength, but his craftiness and speed have allowed him to lead the offense from the top of the key. Mitchell and Harden have played off him, seeking open shots and easy cuts to the hoop.

In Cleveland's Game Seven blowout against the Pistons, Mobley collected six assists and 12 rebounds alongside 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting for a game-high +31 box plus/minus. Having a star so easily impacting winning without needing the basketball every play has been the Cavaliers' best asset, and losing that for a 31-year-old star who needs the ball just as much as Mitchell or Harden would be a massive mistake this offseason. Mobley has more than proven his value and established a reptuation as a true playoff riser. The Cavaliers cannot afford to take that for granted as they reach the conference finals for the first time since the 2018 playoffs.

Evan Mobley is not the one-man wrecking crew that Antetokounmpo has become, but he is a low-usage, low-maitenance superstar capable of swinging a series into the Cleveland Cavaliers' favor with pivotal key plays. His decision making is next to perfect, and while his post control is underwhelming at times, his footwork and willingness to pass are second to none.