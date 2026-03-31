Evan Mobley just showed Cavaliers the blueprint they must trust to chase a title

Evan Mobley enjoyed an impressive offensive showing against the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and it was exactly the type of performance the Cleveland Cavaliers will need from him in the playoffs. If the Cavs want to make a deep run in the playoffs, Mobley has to bring it on the offensive end. And he has to do it consistently.

When the Cavs made the trade for James Harden, they added a guy who can help run the offense at an elite level. However, Harden doesn’t exactly have the best travel record when it comes to improving his play in the postseason. So, the Cavs need as much offensive insurance as they can get, and Mobley will be a major focal point.

If Mobley doesn’t show up on offense in the playoffs, the Cavaliers may not be able to sustain a multi-round run.

Cavaliers need Evan Mobley to produce on offense

Cleveland picked up a 122-113 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Utah is in full-on tank mode right now, so it’s not necessarily super impressive that the Cavs were able to earn a victory. That should have been the expectation.

Donovan Mitchell led the way in the scoring column, and he was incredible. He finished the night with 34 points, two rebounds, and five assists. But Mobley was right behind him.

Mobley matched Mitchell’s point total. The Cavs big man ended the game with 34 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks while shooting 15-of-21 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

He didn’t end up taking any threes, doing all of his damage from inside the arc. It was the exact type of performance that the Cavs will need from him on a consistent basis come playoff time.

Throughout the course of his career, Mobley hasn’t been the most consistent offensive player. At times, he gets challenged to shoot or be a primary offensive option, and in the end, he fumbles.

But with Harden leading the charge and keeping things organized for the Cavs, perhaps Mobley will have a better chance to shine in this year’s playoffs.

Mitchell has always elevated his play in the playoffs. Harden, not so much. So, Mitchell needs someone to depend on as a secondary scoring option in the postseason.

And a quick scan of Cleveland’s roster reveals that guy should definitely be Mobley. They need him to be a scorer. They need him to be aggressive.

They need him to do what he did against the Jazz on Monday night.