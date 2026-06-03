Evan Mobley-Giannis trade rumors continue to move in one direction

Whenever you look around the league at potential trade chips for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley stands tall as the most logical fit. No player beyond Mobley or Antetokounmpo possesses as good a physical and athletic profile to combat San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama defensively, which has become objective No. 1 across the NBA and is sure to remain so moving forward.

From the Milwaukee Bucks' perspective, getting the 24-year-old Mobley back in a package for Giannis would be ideal. Milwaukee would be able to build something new and promising around Mobley, who is already a Defensive Player of the Year and has four years left remaining on his contract.

Is Giannis the one player the Cavaliers might trade Evan Mobley for?

Mobley has long been considered pretty much untouchable in Cleveland, but onlookers have wondered of late whether or not the Cavs would make an exception to that rule for Giannis. As ESPN's Brian Windhorst said last week (to paraphrase), Cleveland hoped when they drafted Mobley that he might one day turn into Giannis ... would they actually turn down the opportunity to trade Mobley for Giannis himself?

Age isn't just a number

According to virtually all recent reports on Mobley-Giannis buzz, the age gap, and more importantly, the contract gap between the two players is a major turn off for Cleveland. The Cavs' front office realizes that Antetokounmpo only has one year left on his current deal. Trading four years of Mobley for that doesn't make sense to them, even if a Giannis-Donovan Mitchell-James Harden trio might give Cleveland a better chance to win in 2026-27. But what would happen after that?

Koby Altman makes it sound like Evan Mobley isn't going anywhere

When Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman did his exit interview on Friday, he made it clear that Mobley is an integral part of Cleveland's plans moving forward. This performance from Altman convinced Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic of a reality that many others have accepted: Mobley isn't going anywhere, not even for Giannis.

"Apparently Evan Mobley is staying put? To hear Cavs general manager Koby Altman ... [rave] about the big man’s value to Cleveland’s program and [push back] on the speculation about him being on the move, the notion of Mobley being a central figure in the Antetokounmpo situation might be overstated," Amick and Nehm wrote. "Mobley’s potential could secure the Bucks something closer to an elite young player. Then again, Altman’s recent messaging makes it sound as if that option won’t be on the Bucks’ table."

This assertion from Amick/Nehm falls in line with all of the intel that has come out recently about a Mobley-Giannis trade idea that can, frankly, probably be put to rest at this point.