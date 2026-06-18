Evan Mobley cannot ignore the Chet Holmgren-sized problem staring back at him

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have something in common. Unfortunately for the Cavs, that thing is not a title in the last five years (10 years, barely). No. The thing the two sides have in common is an All-Star big man who has problems on the offensive end of the court: Evan Mobley and Chet Holmgren.

Both are elite defensive options. All-Defensive players. Mobley won a Defensive Player of the Year award. Holmgren was named to the All-Defensive First Team this season. But when it comes to providing consistent offensive support to their teams, both have fallen short.

And that’s not good enough for Cleveland anymore.

Evan Mobley and Chet Holmgren have similar offensive problems

For the past few years, the problem hasn’t been too significant. Mobley and Holmgren’s defensive abilities have carried them forward, helping both teams look past the issues on the offensive side of the ball.

But one of the biggest reasons that was the case was because of their contracts. Up until now, both players have been making little money. Rookie money. But that’s not the case anymore.

Mobley’s rookie-scale extension money just kicked in. He’s making big-boy money now. And next season, Holmgren’s rookie-scale extension will begin, making him one of the highest-paid players on the Thunder.

Both are All-Stars. Both earned their contracts. But now, if they want to make their contracts worth it, they need to take steps up on the offensive end. They need to support Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a bit better.

Holmgren’s issues hit their peak in the Western Conference finals. He only took two shots in the Thunder’s Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and it was a disaster.

However, the biggest difference between Holmgren and Mobley is that the Thunder have a better offensive infrastructure next to Holmgren than the one Cleveland has next to Mobley and Mitchell.

Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell were out for that Game 7. That was the biggest reason Holmgren’s offensive issues were highlighted. Once those guys are back, Holmgren should be fine. They have Jared McCain, Cason Wallace, and others, too.

But what creators do the Cavs have next to Mobley, Mitchell, and Harden? Jarrett Allen isn’t creating. Max Strus isnt’ really a creator. Sam Merrill is an off-ball threat. Dennis Schroder is the next-best guy?

That’s a brutal reality. So, while Mobley and Holmgren have similar problems, Mobley is under way more pressure to solve his.