Evan Mobley's bold statement proves truth that Cavaliers fans knew all along

With 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, Evan Mobley helped give the Cleveland Cavaliers their 32nd victory on the season in a 129-122 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The win secured the Cavs the league's leading record, building a two-game lead over the Thunder who now sit 30-6 while Cleveland finds themselves at 32-4 after the movie-like finish in a historic matchup. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers in scoring, ending with 24 points and 12 rebounds as he punished former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein's poor defensive rotations and dominated both the offensive and defensive boards.

Mobley's 21 points helped Cleveland sustain OKC's versatile assault. To overcome the west's best team, the Cavs needed Mobley to be at his best, and he delivered. Donovan Mitchell was the primary target of every Thunder defensive philosophy, forcing the star guard to play a facilitator role and struggle mightily from the field. Mitchell's poor night allowed the west's top squad to continue stealing the lead back from the Cavs, leading to 30 total lead changes as neither team could build a double-digit advantage over all 48 minutes.

Cleveland's dynamic frontcourt duo were the shining players of the night, though Darius Garland and Max Strus also left a strong impression. Following the dub, Mobley and Allen spoke to the media and were humble yet unapologetically proud of their work this year.

Evan Mobley proclaims his stardom, something Cavs fans already knew

In the post-game presser, Mobley was asked the crucial question: "Do you feel like a star player?"

Jarrett Allen was the first one to praise Mobley's growth. The Cavs big man wasted little time in declaring his partner in crime's two-way talent, saying the league "finally learned who Evan Mobley is, and they still have a lot to learn."

As for the quiet Mobley, he accepted the role while keeping his modest attitude intact.

""Yeah. I definitely am starting to feel like that. I mean, all the hard work is definitely starting to pay off. I've been in the gym these past few years just trying to work on my offensive game, keeping my defensive game at the same level, and I feel like the hard work is definitely paying off now."" Evan Mobley

In his fourth season, Cleveland's young star is averaging a career-high 18.8 points in a career-low 30.2 minutes per game. He is dominating when on the court, scoring with a 61.7 effective field goal percentage and making 41.8 percent of his three-pointers. He is also dishing out 2.8 assists, swatting away 1.5 shots per game and grabbing 8.7 rebounds each night. Again, he is doing this in just over 30 minutes per night. His per-36 numbers are even greater.

For any rational fan of any team, it is impossible to deny Mobley's stardom this season. He has emerged as a perfect second option alongside Mitchell, capable of taking over the game in critical moments and looking like the best player on the court at any given time. It may have taken the former USC Trojan some time to develop, but he is nothing short of an All-Star talent now.

While the league has taken notice, there is no doubt that Cavs fans have seen this all along. From his rookie year, Mobley's defensive prowess was historically great, and his offense always shown glimpses of elite possibilities. What it would take for the seven-foot unicorn to break out, though, was another question. For years, it seemed that splitting him and Allen up could be the only solution, especially under J.B. Bickerstaff's offensive system. With Kenny Atkinson in charge now, Cleveland is witnessing the best version of Mobley and the Cavs squad as a whole.

In fact, Cleveland Cavaliers fans may have seen the star Evan Mobley is before he himself saw it. He is not only one of the best big men in the league, Cavs fans knew he would be the best player in his draft class from the moment he was selected third overall in 2021. Patience has paid off, and for those Cavaliers faithful who never even considered divorcing the frontcourt, they should feel entirely vindicated.