Apparently, Donovan Mitchell needs a better publicist. Nine seasons into an NBA career that has included seven All-Star selections, three All-NBA honors and enough spectacular scoring performances to fill a highlight reel, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar still doesn't receive the attention you'd expect for someone who's arguably the best shooting guard in basketball.

Anthony Edwards certainly doesn't have that problem. Minnesota's electrifying young star has become one of the NBA's most recognizable personalities, commanding headlines and generating superstar buzz that Mitchell has never quite enjoyed. Edwards is phenomenal, and his popularity is understandable.

But the enthusiasm surrounding him has made it surprisingly easy to overlook a rather inconvenient fact. Donovan Mitchell has been playing at an elite level longer than Edwards, and there's a legitimate argument that he's still the better shooting guard.

Consider this a public service announcement for anyone who's forgotten.

Donovan Mitchell's numbers deserve considerably more respect

Last season, Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 48.3% from the field. He finished seventh in the NBA in scoring, recorded 34 games with at least 30 points and earned All-NBA Second Team honors.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.9% overall and 39.9% from three. Those are outstanding numbers, and Edwards deserves every bit of praise he receives for them.

But Mitchell's production was hardly inferior. He averaged nearly two more assists, scored only 0.9 fewer points per game and recorded more 30-point performances despite playing just nine additional games. He also finished sixth in total points, ahead of Edwards.

And while Edwards has become the fashionable choice among shooting guards, Mitchell's résumé has considerably more mileage. He has averaged at least 23 points in every season since his rookie year, made seven consecutive All-Star teams and earned three All-NBA selections.

Edwards might eventually surpass those accomplishments, but Mitchell has already delivered years of the consistency people are projecting onto Minnesota's young superstar.

That deserves more than an occasional mention when the NBA's best players are discussed.

Anthony Edwards has the superstar buzz Mitchell never received

Perhaps playing in Utah and Cleveland hasn't helped Mitchell's national profile. Neither market attracts the attention reserved for Los Angeles or New York, although Edwards' popularity in Minnesota proves geography isn't the whole explanation.

Personality probably matters, too. Edwards is outspoken, charismatic and wonderfully comfortable giving the basketball world something to discuss. Mitchell, meanwhile, generally lets his game handle the conversation.

Unfortunately, being consistently excellent without supplying a steady stream of viral sound bites apparently isn't the most effective way to maintain the NBA's attention.

There's also the matter of familiarity. Edwards represents the exciting next generation, while Mitchell has been putting up impressive numbers for so long that people seem to have grown accustomed to them.

His 2025–26 season should have been another reminder of his standing among the league's elite. Instead, it's increasingly treated as the sort of production everyone simply expects from him.

That's an absurd standard for a player who has spent nearly a decade making extraordinary performances look routine.

Cleveland can't waste the prime of a player this good

Mitchell turned 30 in September, and that's what makes the Cavaliers' situation especially urgent. They have one of the NBA's two best shooting guards, a legitimate argument for the very best, and a championship window that won't remain open indefinitely.

Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but another deep playoff run without a championship shouldn't satisfy an organization fortunate enough to have a player of Mitchell's caliber.

The Cavaliers have already committed heavily to their veteran core, and now they need to make those investments count. James Harden, Evan Mobley and the supporting cast must give Mitchell a realistic opportunity to compete for a title while he's still capable of dominating games.

That means making difficult roster decisions when necessary, demanding more from expensive contributors and refusing to mistake another respectable postseason appearance for meaningful progress. Cleveland also needs to keep Mitchell as its offensive priority, regardless of the reputations or contracts of the players surrounding him.

The national media might never celebrate Mitchell quite like it celebrates Edwards. Perhaps he'll never generate the same headlines or inspire the same breathless conversations about basketball's next great superstar.

Frankly, that recognition is overdue, but Cleveland has a much more important responsibility than convincing everyone else to appreciate him.

The Cavaliers need to win with Donovan Mitchell while they still have this version of him. He's already spent years proving he belongs among the NBA's very best shooting guards. It would be a shame if the rest of the basketball world finally recognized it only after his prime had passed.