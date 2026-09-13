Donovan Mitchell said the quiet part out loud about Evan Mobley

Since Donovan Mitchell’s arrival in Cleveland, the question has always been whether or not Evan Mobley can develop into his co-star or overtake Mitchell as the Cavaliers’ best player.

Mobley has improved every single season, including his banner 2025 year where he won Defensive Player of the Year, was an All-Star, and made All-NBA. The talent is there and he has shown it.

The problem was that 2026 was a step back, at least during the regular season. His shooting took a big dip and offensively he lacked aggression at times. However, he really turned it around during the postseason and arguably was the Cavs’ best player. It has led to more high hopes for Mobley coming into this season, including from Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell believes that this is the year for Evan Mobley

Mitchell has never wavered in his belief of Mobley since he came to Cleveland and this year will be no different. He said on Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady's podcast that Mobley should have bene an All-Star last season.

Mitchell did mention that the playoffs is where Mobley’s growth was truly shown and he is right. Mobley was arguably Cleveland’s most consistent player throughout the postseason and always showed up when it mattered, helping the Cavs get to the conference finals.

He made a lot of key plays during the Toronto and Detroit series that showed he was ready for a bigger role. He also completely shut down All-NBA center Jalen Duren, which helped the Cavs advance to the conference finals.

Talent has never been the questions with Mobley though. It has been about consistency and putting his game together, which is what Cleveland needs from him. In order for them to maintain their status as contenders, they need him to become a perennial All-Star. Regular seasons like last year should not be the norm.

It is also on Mitchell himself to empower Mobley offensively and make sure that he is getting the looks and touches he needs to stay within rhythm. There should never be stretches where Mobley is phased out of the offense. He should be part of every single possession.

The time is now for Mobley. He has to show next season that he is worth the investment Cleveland has made in him. The East is loaded and in order for the Cavs to keep pace and take the next step as contenders, then a leap from Mobley is paramount.