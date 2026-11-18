Tyrese Proctor is making it harder for the Cleveland Cavaliers to keep him on the bench, and Donovan Mitchell seems perfectly fine with that. The young guard has been one of Cleveland's brightest spots lately, stepping up when the team needed him and proving he can contribute even when its biggest stars are back on the floor.

Mitchell made that clear after Monday's 126-115 win over the Chicago Bulls. He scored a season-high 39 points, but his postgame praise for Proctor was another encouraging takeaway. For a Cavaliers team trying to build some consistency, having its franchise player publicly support an emerging young guard is exactly the kind of chemistry Kenny Atkinson wants to see.

Donovan Mitchell's praise of Tyrese Proctor speaks volumes

Mitchell had every reason to make Monday night's victory about himself. His season-high 39 points, including 30 in the second half, helped Cleveland secure its second consecutive victory and improve to 8-7. Instead, the five-time All-Star made room to acknowledge the youngster who has become one of Cleveland's most intriguing early-season developments.

"If he's going to continue to score, then we'll take the buckets. And then if he makes the right plays, which he has been, it's just a plus for us," Mitchell said of Proctor. That endorsement might sound simple, but it carries considerable weight coming from the player who has spent years carrying Cleveland's championship aspirations.

Mitchell isn't merely tolerating Proctor's offensive production. He's welcoming it, recognizing the youngster's decision-making and acknowledging that Cleveland benefits when someone else can shoulder part of the scoring responsibility. For anyone wondering whether Proctor's emergence might create friction with the team's established stars, Mitchell's response suggests the exact opposite.

Tyrese Proctor is earning his minutes alongside Cleveland's biggest stars



Proctor's recent performances have made him tough for coach Kenny Atkinson to overlook. In fact, there's already a compelling argument that Proctor deserves some of James Harden's minutes, especially after his breakout performance against Dallas.

Against Dallas on Saturday, the young guard recorded his first career triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Granted, Cleveland was missing Mitchell, James Harden and several other starters, leaving Proctor with considerably more responsibility than usual. Monday presented a different challenge.

With Mitchell and Harden back in the starting lineup, Proctor wasn't guaranteed the same opportunities. Yet he started alongside both veterans, played 29 minutes and contributed 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

He also scored 10 points in the first half, providing Cleveland with valuable offensive production before Mitchell took over after halftime. That's an encouraging development for a team trying to determine how its emerging talent fits alongside its established core.

Proctor doesn't have to dominate the ball or replicate a triple-double every night to justify his place in the rotation. He needs to make smart decisions, capitalize on scoring opportunities and contribute without disrupting the offense. And Mitchell's comments suggest he's doing exactly that.

Cavaliers have a winning formula if their stars embrace the young talent

There's something particularly encouraging about seeing Cleveland's most established offensive weapon publicly support a player whose emergence could eventually change the team's rotation. The Cavaliers have spent much of the season searching for consistency, and their younger contributors have recently provided an unexpected source of optimism.

But individual talent only gets a team so far. If Cleveland hopes to turn its uneven start into a legitimate championship push, its veterans and younger players must be willing to complement one another rather than compete for recognition.

Mitchell's performance against Chicago demonstrated that he remains perfectly capable of taking over a game. Proctor's contribution showed that Cleveland doesn't have to sacrifice its young talent's development to accommodate that brilliance. Those two things can coexist, and they should. Now it's up to Atkinson to continue finding opportunities for Proctor while maintaining the offensive balance Cleveland needs.

With the Cavaliers fighting to climb the Eastern Conference standings, there's little room for unnecessary complications. Fortunately, Mitchell has given fans every reason to believe Proctor's success is something the locker room can celebrate rather than resent. And if Cleveland's franchise player is ready to embrace the youngster's rise, everyone else should be, too.