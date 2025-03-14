Is Donovan Mitchell playing? Cavaliers injury report for showdown with Grizzlies

Two things are simultaneously true. This year's Cleveland Cavaliers are achieving historic levels of success because they have not one, not two, not even three but four stars able to dominate opponents in a variety of ways. Behind those stars are a plethora of locked-in role players who fit in around the stars extremely well and are always capable of rising to the occasion and playing a larger role to cover for absences.

All of that is true, and it's why the Cavaliers are 55-10 and on the cusp of locking up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Evan Mobley is playing a larger role on offense, Darius Garland has ascended to the next level of his stardom, and Ty Jerome is comfortable taking (and making) shots no matter who he shares the floor with. The Cavs are less reliant on one single player than they have ever been.

At the same time, the Cavaliers are special because of their best offensive player, even if his role is slightly smaller to allow his teammates to shine. Donovan Mitchell remains the primary scoring punch for this team, a high-volume shooter who attacks the paint and sets up his teammates for open 3-pointers. The Cavs can survive an off shooting night from Mitchell, but if he's on they are almost certainly going to win.

That's why it matters that Mitchell is currently dealing with a groin injury. The Cavaliers need their All-Star-Starter guard to reach their ceiling as a team, and their chances of reaching 70 wins are largely dependent on his health.

That includes a Friday night showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies, in second-place in the Western Conference and riding a four-game winning streak. That may not be as impressive as Cleveland's 15-game streak, but they are dangerous and not an opponent the Cavs want to face short-handed.

Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? What about other injured Cavaliers? And will the Grizzlies be at full-strength? Let's take a look at the latest reporting.

Donovan Mitchell is out tonight vs the Grizzlies

It's never a great sign when a team rules out a player a full day in advance of a game, but the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that Mitchell would not play against Memphis due to left groin soreness.

Hopefully, the Cavaliers and their medical staff are being conservative with Mitchell; they have a healthy cushion in the East standings, and their goal is a championship, not a gaudy regular season record.

In his absence, look for Isaac Okoro to get another start at shooting guard.

De'Andre Hunter is probable vs the Grizzlies

The Cavaliers were without two other rotation players for their comeback victory Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Ty Jerome sat for rest and will suit up tonight, playing a key role offensively with Mitchell out of the lineup.

De'Andre Hunter missed the Nets game due to an illness, but he is listed as probable for tonight and is expected to play. He and Jerome form an unstoppable combo coming off the bench and are something of a "very public secret weapon" for head coach Kenny Atkinson. The Grizzlies are a team that historically has performed well with bench units, so it will be important to match strength-for-strength with Hunter and Jerome.

Is Jaren Jackson Jr. playing tonight?

With Mitchell's status confirmed, the biggest question mark for the game is whether or not Memphis All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will suit up. He is currently listed as questionable for Friday's game with the Cavaliers.

Jackson suffered a bad ankle injury a few weeks ago but looks to be healing ahead of schedule -- or, at the very least, is pushing to return soon enough to qualify for All-NBA and land a larger payday. Jackson is close to not qualifying for the league's 65-game minimum for awards, so like Tyrese Haliburton last season he may be returning early to not fall under that line.

That could have a major effect on Mobley, who is jockeying with Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year and for All-NBA. In their last matchup Mobley got the better of him; will he be allowed to shine in Jackson's absence, or will he prove himself head-to-head with Jackson once again?

Memphis forward Santi Aldama has already been ruled out for the game, but otherwise the Grizzlies' main roster is healthy and ready to go.