Donovan Mitchell just reminded Cavaliers fan of critical truth they had forgotten

It is impossible to discuss the greatest modern playoff scorers and not mention Donovan Mitchell. After a shaky couple of weeks, he just showed why he is such a special player by detonating on the Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers staggered their way to Game 4 of their second round series against the Detroit Pistons. They were 5-5 in the postseason heading into Monday night, winning every game at home and losing every game on the road. Game 4 was no exception.

How exactly the Cavaliers were supposed to win was obscured, however. James Harden came alive for a quarter of inspired basketball to seal the deal in Game 3. Jarrett Allen dominated in Game 7 in the first round. Evan Mobley was a monster in Game 5.

Donovan Mitchell shook off the rust

Donovan Mitchell, however, had looked shaky for weeks. It was easy to get caught up in accentuating his flaws: point guard sized, not big enough to defend wings but without the dribble to be a pure point guard. Those were and remain serious concerns.

At the same time, greatness always lurked within. This was the player who three times has broken 50 points in the playoffs. Eight times he has made it to forty. He can go off at any moment and absolutely detonate on an opponent.

It had certainly been some time, however, and Cavaliers fans were starting to doubt. Was that player still hidden inside somewhere? Would the world never again get the incendiary best that Donovan Mitchell has to offer?

Through the first half, the answer appeared to be no. Mitchell was struggling through yet another poor game, with only four points at halftime. He missed his first six shots from the floor. The Pistons were up four and were in position to pull away in the third quarter and put Cleveland on the ropes in the series.

Donovan Mitchell transforms games

Then Spida arrived, and everything changed. Mitchell came out at halftime as if he were shot out of a cannon, attacking relentlessly and knocking down shots. He scored a preposterous 39 points in the second half, entirely eviscerating the Detroit Pistons. They had no answers.

It was not only Mitchell, although he was certainly the engine. The Cavs went on a 24-0 run spanning halftime that blew the game wide open. They won the third quarter with a classic Cavalanche, overwhelming the opponent with excellence.

No player has ever scored more than 39 points in any playoff half, a truly remarkable accomplishment for Mitchell. He drew 15 free throws as the Pistons were helpless to stop him.

The Cavaliers hung on for a 112-103 victory, tying the series up at 2-2. Thanks to Donovan Mitchell, they have a chance in the series.

Fans can be forgiven if they forgot just what Mitchell is capable of. Now that he has reentered the picture and is proving himself at the highest of levels, there is hope on the lake once more.

The Pistons are not an easy foe; taking them down will be difficult. But the Cavaliers put themselves in position with a pair of wins in games 1 + 2. now they can go to Detroit and win a game.

If they get this version of Donovan Mitchell, they can beat anyone. Can he sustain that impact for another game? For a series? A postseason? These are the loud questions that people are asking.

Did Mitchell turn a corner and is about to play better? Or if he is about to lay the crowd down with his disappointing play?

Time will tell. For his part, Game 4 couldn't have gone much better. Now he will look to carry that momentum into the next breifing.