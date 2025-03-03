Donovan Mitchell deserves unexpected credit for Cavaliers breakthrough

In one of the biggest games of the season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell stepped up in a major way. He dropped 41 points on the Boston Celtics on Friday night, including five triples and hitting 10 free throws. He looked the part of the team's offensive superstar and a down-ballot MVP candidate.

It was also a season-high in points for Mitchell, who is capable of titanic outbursts of scoring. It was only the fifth time he has scored more than 35 points. In 56 games this season he is averaging 24.3 points.

In contrast, Mitchell played 55 games all of last season, averaging 26.6 points per game. His season-high was 45 points and he scored 40 or more five times. Two seasons ago during his first season in Cleveland, Mitchell famously dropped 71 points in a game, while also making it to 40 or more a whopping 13 times. His 28.3 points per game were a career-high.

What has changed for Mitchell? Is he a less effective player than he was two years ago, steadily declining since? Have defenses figured him out? Are the Cavaliers playing at such an elite level in spite of his degrading offensive game?

Not at all. In fact, Mitchell's reduced scoring is tied directly into the Cavaliers' team success.

Donovan Mitchell deserves credit for Cavaliers success

The last decade of NBA basketball has meant the rise of the heliocentric scorer. James Harden touching the ball on every possession to either shoot, pass or draw a foul. Every play running through LeBron James. Luka Doncic conducting a symphony with every instrument in his hands.

They are the spiritual successors to Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson taking untold numbers of shots to carry the offense on defensive-minded teams. 30 years ago efficiency didn't matter. Then it turned out to matter, and the best players to ensure an efficient shot were the centerpiece stars.

That is certainly the truth for Nikola Jokic, who uniquely is perhaps the league's best passer despite being a center, but also contributes as an elite shooter, unstoppable post-player and insanely cerebral player. The Nuggets found success by slotting in players -- including their offensive co-star, Jamal Murray -- around the orbit of Jokic.

Other teams have tried and failed to put players next to their do-it-all superstars. The Atlanta Hawks mortgaged their future to place Dejounte Murray beside Trae Young and it backfired; Young couldn't operate off-ball and Murray wasn't as valuable without the ball. The Hawks raised their team's floor by putting the ball in Young's hands on every play, but they now can't find a way to grow beyond.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have broken through, in large part thinks to Donovan Mitchell taking a lesser role. Not a small role, by any means; Mitchell still leads the team in scoring, takes the most shots and is the primary offensive star for the No. 1 offense in the league.

Yet he is ceding shots, touches and moments in the spotlight to his teammates. Evan Mobley is now a playmaking hub for the team, touching the ball on significantly more possessions as a fulcrum for the Cavs' offensive attack. Darius Garland is shooting nearly as often as Mitchell at 15.6 shots per game. De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome have significant roles in the offense.

Mitchell's usage rate is down to the second-lowest of his career, and he has increased his 3-point volume. Instead of pounding the ball, calling for a screen and attacking the paint on every possession -- certainly a strength of his and something he still does often -- he is getting off the ball, moving around the court, and getting up more catch-and-shoot shots.

And without question, the Cavaliers are better off for it. They are better equipped to win without him in the lineup because they have had more reps during the year. Opponents can no longer put two on the ball, force Mitchell to pass, and trust in subpar offense. Now the offense is designed to do that, giving defenses fewer paths to "shutting down" the Cleveland offense.

The proof is in the pudding: the Cleveland Cavaliers have the league's best offensive rating and by a near-historic amount. They are scoring 122.9 points per 100 possessions, 2.9 points ahead of second-place Denver. They are shooting the lights out and scoring at an unreal rate because of gifted offensive players, yes, but also because those players are sharing the ball and empowering everyone to shine.

Not every star can make that change. The very best ones can and do. Donovan Mitchell is having another great season, and the reason he isn't scoring more is because he has made a choice to share the rock. The result just might be a championship in the end.