Anthony Edwards was on a heater.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar had been torching the Cleveland Cavaliers all night, pouring in 47 points and threatening to steal a victory for his previously undefeated team.

And when Monday's showdown turned into a late-game shootout between two of the NBA's premier guards, Donovan Mitchell wasn't about to back down. Mitchell finished with 26 points and seven assists in Cleveland's thrilling 127-125 overtime victory. His scoring total wasn't nearly as spectacular as Edwards', but when the Cavaliers desperately needed someone to deliver, their franchise cornerstone answered.

For a few exhilarating minutes, Cleveland fans got a reminder of exactly why their organization was willing to pay Mitchell so handsomely. And if Monday was a preview of what's coming, Cavaliers fans have plenty to be excited about.

Mitchell proved that timing can matter more than the point total

Edwards pretty much got whatever he wanted and emptied the tank against Cleveland. His 47-point explosion presented the Cavaliers with the kind of challenge that can leave even championship hopefuls searching for answers.

Every time Cleveland appeared ready to seize control, Minnesota had a superstar capable of responding. But Mitchell had an answer of his own.

After the Cavaliers battled back from a 15-point deficit, Mitchell took on greater responsibility as the game tightened. He scored 12 points across the fourth quarter and overtime, helping Cleveland withstand Edwards' relentless offensive assault.

And with the game tied at 121 in overtime, Mitchell delivered the moment that mattered most. His 19-foot fadeaway with 48 seconds remaining gave Cleveland the lead for good. It was the kind of shot that separates talented scorers from players entrusted with a franchise's championship ambitions.

Edwards may have dominated the scoring column, but Mitchell made sure Cleveland walked away with the victory. That's a pretty compelling reminder of what a superstar is supposed to do.

Cleveland paid Mitchell to deliver moments exactly like this

The Cavaliers didn't commit enormous financial resources to Mitchell simply because he could put up impressive regular-season scoring averages.They invested in him because they believed he could be the player who rises to the occasion when everything is on the line. Monday offered a glimpse of that potential.

Against a Minnesota team that had won its first three games by at least 20 points, Mitchell helped Cleveland accomplish something its previous two performances had made increasingly concerning.

The Cavaliers finished the job.

And they did it against an opponent featuring a superstar who was playing some of the best basketball imaginable. Mitchell didn't have to outscore Edwards to prove his value. He needed to remain composed, trust his teammates and deliver when the opportunity presented itself, and that's precisely what he did.

His performance also provided an encouraging reminder that Cleveland doesn't need Mitchell to carry every offensive possession. James Harden contributed 19 points and 9 assists, while Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Let’s not even talk about what we got from Meleek Thomas; we see you, rook!. With that kind of support, Mitchell can conserve some of his best basketball for the moments when Cleveland needs it most.

We can work woth that fellas. Let's keep it up.