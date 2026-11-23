Greatness deserves to be celebrated, and given today's landscape of sports media and commentary, perhaps we could all use a refresher course on how to appreciate it. But there's a thin line between honoring what a player has accomplished and insisting that he must continue performing at that level. Conflating the two only creates unnecessary confusion and frustration.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what Donovan Mitchell is doing in his defense of James Harden. Following Harden's spectacular 51-point performance in Cleveland's 128-119 NBA Cup victory over Indiana, Mitchell expressed frustration with fans who have criticized his teammate.

"We won't appreciate greatness," Mitchell said, drawing comparisons to how Russell Westbrook was treated during the latter stages of his career. He also lamented that it takes an extraordinary performance for people to acknowledge Harden's abilities.

Mitchell's loyalty is admirable. Every player should want a teammate willing to defend him publicly. But let's not pretend Harden has been playing particularly well this season. That would be disingenuous, and frankly, dishonest.

Cavaliers fans can appreciate Harden's legendary career while criticizing the player standing before them today. Those two things aren't remotely contradictory.

Donovan Mitchell is confusing criticism with disrespect

Mitchell's comparison to Westbrook is particularly interesting because Westbrook deserved plenty of the criticism he received.

Nobody needed to forget his MVP season, historic triple-doubles or remarkable athleticism to recognize that his declining efficiency, questionable shot selection and struggles adapting to different roles were hurting his teams. Those criticisms were legitimate.

Basketball has always operated under a simple principle. What have you done for me lately? It's not particularly sentimental, but professional sports aren't supposed to be. Players are evaluated according to what they contribute today, not what they accomplished five or ten years ago.

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and countless other legends eventually experienced declining production and diminished expectations. Their historical greatness didn't disappear, but neither did the reality that they could no longer consistently perform like their younger selves.

That's how aging works, and basketball doesn't offer exemptions for sentimental favorites. Championship contenders certainly can't afford them.

Cleveland isn't trying to build a museum celebrating Harden's Houston Rockets years. It's trying to win a championship with the version of Harden currently wearing a Cavaliers uniform. His accomplishments elsewhere are impressive. They just don't put additional victories in Cleveland's standings.

James Harden's current struggles deserve criticism

Harden's 51-point explosion against Indiana was phenomenal. He shot 15-of-26 from the field, connected on seven three-pointers and reminded everyone why he's considered one of basketball's greatest offensive players. He deserves every bit of praise that performance generated. But one brilliant night doesn't rewrite the preceding weeks.

Harden has struggled with his conditioning, offensive consistency and efficiency. At 37, he no longer possesses the explosiveness that once allowed him to dominate defenders at will. Even Kenny Atkinson acknowledged after Friday's victory that Harden was still working himself into better shape.

That's hardly an unreasonable concern for Cavaliers fans to raise about a veteran earning tens of millions of dollars to help deliver a championship.

We've already examined whether Harden's struggles might be the new normal. His performance against Indiana was encouraging, but it doesn't invalidate the criticism that preceded it. And there's the postseason elephant in the room.

Harden's history of disappointing playoff performances has followed him across multiple franchises. Cleveland experienced those frustrations firsthand, giving fans every reason to question whether he can deliver when the stakes are highest.

The Cavaliers aren't paying him handsomely to remind everyone what he accomplished in Houston. They're paying him to help Donovan Mitchell win now. That's the standard, and it shouldn't change because Harden has an impressive résumé.

Cavaliers fans have every right to demand more

Mitchell understandably sees Harden differently. He witnesses the preparation, conversations and work that fans don't. His appreciation for Harden extends beyond the box score. That's perfectly reasonable. But fans are entitled to evaluate the results of that work, particularly when their team's championship aspirations depend on them.

There's nothing disrespectful about demanding consistency from a highly compensated superstar. There's nothing unfair about questioning whether his declining athleticism and inconsistent shooting will hold up in the playoffs.

And there's certainly nothing wrong with refusing to let nostalgia override what's happening right before our eyes. We can celebrate Harden passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time list of 50-point games while acknowledging that Cleveland needs far more than occasional scoring explosions.

We can appreciate the greatness of yesterday while demanding excellence today. Harden's legacy is already secure. His ability to help Cleveland win a championship isn't. Mitchell doesn't need to defend one by asking Cavaliers fans to overlook the other. There's simply no reason to conflate the two.