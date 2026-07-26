Divisive forward might be Cavaliers' answer to offseason nobody expected

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken other teams' unwanted talent and developed them into respected NBA veterans.

Sam Merrill was teetering on the brink of an early retirement despite playing for the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. At 26 years old, Merrill was drafted to the Cleveland Charge in the G League draft, falling out of favor with the league for being an undersized specialist. He is now one of the Cavaliers' best role players and a solid defensive presence. Now ex-Cavalier Dean Wade also rose through the G League ranks.

The Cavaliers are no strangers to developing forgotten talents. If rumors prove true, the Cavs may once again prove that to be true with former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. After half a season with the Atlanta Hawks, Kuminga is seeking his third NBA home for his sixth NBA season, and the Cavaliers have been linked as a realistic landing spot for weeks.

After missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes, the Cavs are seemingly pivoting to the 23-year-old prospect to bolster their forward depth. His expected role in Cleveland is not clear, but at 6-foot-8, Kuminga is a promising talent who could bring needed versatility to the roster.

Kuminga is the exact risk the Cavaliers need to take

Kuminga's Warriors tenure ended in embarrassing fashion. The young forward made numerous trade requests and was always in the midst of a battle with head coach Steve Kerr. His development stagnated, and his role in Golden State fluctuated with every passing game.

Despite showing flashes of his potential in the league, the former seventh-overall pick has yet to reach the ceiling he was expected to have. With the Hawks, Kuminga primarily served in a bench role, averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games played (starting in one). Defensively, Kuminga was a pest and used his speed and physicality to defend just about every position.

Nevertheless, the Hawks have not made re-signing Kuminga a priority, opening the opportunity for another team to take the chance on a young could-be star.

As RealCavsFans broke down on Twitter (X), Kuminga's defensive value is a clear upgrade for the Cavaliers. Positionally, Kuminga can play either the three or the four, fitting a role Cleveland has been in desperate need of, especially with Dean Wade's departure. In fact, with Kuminga's heavy lean toward defense, he is arguably a more athletic Wade with better dribble penetration.

High level Kuminga profile: the defense is good, the offense is not so good (and hinges on the shot).



He's had a - on/off on offense in 5 of 6 seasons but a + on/off on defense in 4 straight seasons.



32% of shots were in the midrange and is career 5.2 3PA/36 on 33.2% 3P%. pic.twitter.com/eYMJcgdA5c — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) July 24, 2026

Where Kuminga falls short is consistent three-point shooting. Last year, Kuminga shot 33.3 percent from deep on 2.9 attempts per game. The best possible outcome for Kuminga in Cleveland is that he elevates his shooting to complement his athleticism.

Regardless of the shot, though, Kuminga is a perfect addition at the right price. If landing Kuminga can leave the Cavaliers with enough flexibility to make other moves around the edges, he could uplift a franchise looking for that missing piece that has alluded them for years.

In the worst case, Kuminga is a new Dean Wade who can put the ball on the floor and drive the basket with confidence. What Wade lacked, Kuminga does not. He is a truly confident offensive player who believes he can be a star. The Cavaliers' need for a wing scorer gives him that opportunity, if he takes it. Becoming a steady three-point shooter would only hasten that growth, but Kuminga's game has flashed stardom ever since his rookie year.

Playing Kuminga next to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell adds another shot creator and a versatile defender on the other end. From the Cavaliers' perspective, Kuminga provides enough upside that taking a chance at the downside is a low-cost, high-reward deal. At 23 years old, Kuminga is far too young for the NBA to throw him away. The Cavaliers have resurrected much more downtrodden careers. Kuminga could be a perfect long-term fit for Cleveland.