Darius Garland's game-winner for Cavaliers has to be seen to be believed

Darius Garland is having an amazing season.

He has bounced back in a major way from last year's disappointment, proving it was more random chance and a serious broken jaw than a drop-off in talent. He is a deserving All-Star, has probably been the team's best offensive player, and is putting on amazing shows nearly every game.

Darius Garland hit an amazing shot

None so amazing as how he ended things on Wednesday night, however. The Cavaliers were playing the upstart Detroit Pistons on the road without Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro or Dean Wade. They had the lead most of the night but a late Pistons flurry had the game tied at 115 with only a few seconds on the clock.

That proved more than enough time for Garland, who received the ball, dribbled past halfcourt, and pulled up with both feet firmly planted on the Pistons' center-court logo. As the clock struck zeroes and the backboard lit up red, his shot slapped right through the net for a Cavaliers victory.

DARIUS GARLAND FROM THE LOGO FOR THE WINpic.twitter.com/upbbQuAsyi — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 6, 2025

It capped an up-and-down game for Garland, who had 25 points on 18 shots to go with five assists. Evan Mobley carried the team at times with 30 points, 9 rebounds and seven assists, while Max Strus had 15 points and a highlight play of his own: a nasty dunk on Jalen Duren earlier in the game.

The Cavaliers ultimately won 118-115 to continue their winning ways and set the Pistons in their place.