Darius Garland's toe injury makes Cavaliers' next move painfully obvious

The Cleveland Cavaliers just got a devastating injury update regarding Darius Garland. Number 10 is expected to be out for around four to five months after the announcement that he'll undergo surgery on his left big toe. He'll likely be missing the start of the 2025-26 season. With that in mind, it's pretty obvious what the Cavs' best option for their next offseason move is: Re-signing Ty Jerome.

We know that on paper, Jerome isn't as important to Cleveland's success as Donovan Mitchell or Evan Mobley. But his value to the team just increased quite a bit with this update. While Garland isn't expected to miss significant time, the Cavaliers will still need a viable replacement while he is on the sideline in October and possibly getting in to November.

Then, when Garland does get back on the hardwood, there's no guarantee that he'll be able to go at full speed right away. It feels more likely that he will need a period of time to ramp back up and get back in game shape. While that is all happening, it's a very good idea to have a guy like Ty Jerome available to pick up the slack.

The Cavaliers need to bring back Ty Jerome

And in the grand scheme of things, it's not as big a risk as some might think to re-sign Jerome and bring him back for next season. Yes, many are going to remember his disappointing performance in the playoffs, and some might think that's enough to steer clear of him. But it's important to remember how Garland's situation impacts his, and to think about what Jerome did all of last regular season.

It was the best regular season of Jerome's career in 2024-25. He proved he's one of the more intelligent backup guards in the association, and put up impressive averages of 12.5 points and 1.1 steals, both career-highs, while playing less than 20 minutes a night.

Ty also shot 51.6% from the floor and 43.9% from three. He was an efficiency machine all season long, playing in 70 of Cleveland's 82 games. His court vision, scoring ability and overall skill in running an offense made him a fantastic fit behind Darius Garland, and a few down playoff games are not enough reason to give up on him permanently.

There's something to be said for continuity when you're building a team you believe can go deep into the playoffs. Even though the Cavaliers flamed out in 2025, they still have the pieces to make it far next season. Bringing Ty Jerome back into the fold will be a big part of helping make that possible.