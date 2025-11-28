Darius Garland is one of the last survivors of a dying breed in today’s NBA

Chris Paul announced his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season. The man lovingly dubbed The Point God made a legendary career out of prioritizing elevating everyone around him. That is something that Darius Garland remains as one of the torchbearers for.

Don't get it twisted. There are plenty of phenomenal players in the NBA who are highly capable of getting the most out of their teammates. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and others are some of the most exhilarating playmakers and floor raisers that basketball has ever seen.

However, none of them are built in the mold of that good old-fashioned star point guard whose primary focus on the floor would be to be a pass-first offensive engine for his teammates. Paul served as a great example of that. As would someone akin to Steve Nash or Jason Kidd.

The days of that archetype being highly relevant in the NBA is fading. Garland is one of the last men standing who is built in that mold which could one day become very seldom among the continued evolution of the point guard position.

Darius Garland is one of the last true floor generals in the NBA

Bill Simmons thought the sole ownership of the duty here fell on Garland's shoulders. The NBA personality talked about the transition from Isiah Thomas, to CP3, to now the Cavaliers star when it came to that 'true point guard' distinction that older fans love to discuss.

"Who are the guys now who are wired that way," Simmons asked. "Basically, the future of the point guard position is in Darius Garland's hands. That's the only guy we could really think of who has all the old school DNA it."

The specific idea that Simmons highlighted was those guys prioritizing getting everyone involved for 42 minutes before claiming the last six minutes as their own. That is what that label meant to the NBA podcaster.

Zach Lowe ensured Tyrese Haliburton would not get lost in the shuffle of this discussion altogether, even while being 'out of mind' due to his injury. Lowe believe Hali was there with Garland, but the way they operated naturally had nuances and differences.

Those who long for a simpler time of how the positions used to operate will continue to love Garland's skill set. As will the Cavaliers, now that their star point guard is back and ready to elevate those around him once more.

Perhaps if Cleveland can break through as champions, there will be more consideration around the NBA to having a point guard run an offense in the way that he does. The more likely scenario, though, would be Garland continuing to represent a fading archetype among the stars at that spot in today's NBA.