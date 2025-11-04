Cavaliers about to remember why Darius Garland was never the problem

For as consistent as the criticism of their backcourt may be, the Cleveland Cavaliers need Darius Garland if they hope to live up to their potential. The two-time All-Star has consistently come under fire as a player who supposedly doesn't fit alongside All-NBA First Team honoree Donovan Mitchell.

If the past 98 games have proven anything, however, it's that Garland won't need long to prove how important he is to the Cavaliers in 2025-26.

Cleveland went 64-18 in 2024-25, with Garland appearing in 75 games and earning a second career All-Star nod. He averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.8 three-point field goals made in just 30.7 minutes per contest, shooting the lights out at a clip of .472/.401/.878.

Cleveland went 60-15 during the 75 games that Garland played in, managing a solid but far less spectacular 4-3 mark without him.

It was an unfortunate sign of things to come. Cleveland won its first two playoff games, with Garland posting a combined 48 points and 14 assists, but injuries sidelined him for the next four games and he never truly recovered in time to save the Cavaliers from disaster.

Cleveland ultimately lost 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs, thus proving a point that few were ready to acknowledge: It desperately needs Garland on the court.

Darius Garland is vital to Cavaliers despite narrative saying otherwise

Garland's production is reason enough to believe he provides more positive than negative to the Cavaliers. Statistics only go so far, but he was one of two players in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 three-point field goals made while shooting at least 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25.

The only other player who achieved that feat was Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who is a three-time MVP and seven-time All-NBA honoree.

With elite statistical value to the team, Garland's importance at point guard is already intriguing to consider. What was proven during the playoffs, however, was that the Cavaliers rely on him for far more than points and assists.

Cleveland fell to pieces on offense late in games during the playoffs, and Garland's absence and injury hindrances played a direct role in its shortcomings.

Garland averaged 5.9 points and 1.4 assists per fourth quarter on .504/.387/.911 shooting during the 2024-25 season. Beyond the numbers, he was a stabilizing force who kept the offense flowing and consistently came up with big shots down the stretch.

It should thus come as no surprise that Cleveland shot 36.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc during the second round of the playoffs, when Garland was either absent or playing hurt.

Fast forward to 2025-26 and the Cavaliers have experienced similar issues with Garland yet to make his season debut. They're shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc—a valid explanation for why such a talented team is only 4-3.

With Garland finally set to make his return to the rotation, however, he'll instantly prove why he's far too valuable for the Cavaliers to trade.