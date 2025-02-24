Crucial statistic proves the Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the entire NBA.

That's both a bold statement and largely a subjective one; what exactly does "best" mean? Most dominant, able to completely overwhelm lesser opponents? Most versatile, able to match up against the most teams and lineups in the league? Filled with all two-way players? Five shooters? Best for the sustained marathon of the regular season or the elite sprint of the playoffs?

There is a lot of conversation that could be had, but for our purposes we will narrow the scope. Which high-minute lineup in the NBA has achieved the most on-court success this season?

The answer to that objective question is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers stand above the league

Through Sunday's games, 66 lineups in the league had played at least 100 minutes together. Some teams, due to injuries or ineffectiveness, haven't put together such a lineup, or certainly haven't found a starting group worthy of that much time together. Some teams have a few different groups that make it onto the board.

Others, like the New York Knicks, have leaned into one specific starting lineup so much as to break the chart. Their starting lineup featuring Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns has played 826 minutes together already this season (with a modest +4.6 net rating). The next most frequently used lineup in the league is the Minnesota Timberwolves' starting lineup at just 528 minutes. The fourth most-used lineup is as close to 0 as it is to the Knicks in first.

Of those 66 teams, which team has the best net rating -- that is, has outscored opponents by the most on a per-possession basis? That would be the preferred starting lineup of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland had to start the season without their preferred starter at small forward, Max Strus, who suffered a significant ankle injury late in the preseason and missed the first 27 games of the season. Upon his return, he slowly ramped up his playing time and didn't start a game until January 20th. Since then, he has started 15-straight games, and the new (old?) starting lineup has taken flight.

The five-man unit of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen doesn't look like a unit that would destroy the league. Strus is small for a 3, neither Garland nor Mitchell are elite defenders, and Mobley is not exactly a floor-spacer at the 4. Yet this group absolutely dominates both sides of the court.

In 119 minutes together this season, the Cavs' starters are outscoring opponents by 33.7 points per 100 possessions, best in the league. Second-best is the Memphis Grizzlies' starters at +29.1, who were much closer until the Cavs rocked them on Sunday night. Cleveland has a 126.1 offensive rating, which is 3.5 points better than their actual season-long league-leading number.

On defense, this group is absolutely smothering opponents, holding them to just 92.5 points per 100. By comparison, the Oklahoma City Thunder's historically elite defense this season is at just 105.8. This group of players just click together, and the Cavaliers are reaping the reward.

De'Andre Hunter is both bigger and longer than Strus, making him a better fit on-paper against teams with bigger wings -- like the Boston Celtics or the Thunder -- and he is a more comfortable high-volume shooter. As he gains chemistry with the roster he could prove to be an even better fit than Strus.

Dean Wade is also a player who has excelled playing alongside this team's stars, with the size to defend forwards and a decent 3-point shot. As he works his way back from injury he may prove to be an excellent fit.

Yet right now, none can touch Strus and the elite impact he is having in the Cavaliers' starting lineup. They are absolutely killing teams right now, winners of seven straight games and 11 of their last 12. Kenny Atkinson has leaned into that starting group as well, playing Mobley and Allen together more over the last few weeks.

Yet what this team now has on top of an elite starting group is very real depth behind them. Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, De'Andre Hunter and Dean Wade is an impeccable bench mob of shooting and scoring, and then Isaac Okoro, Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr. and the just-signed Javonte Green bring defense and depth behind them.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are putting together a historic season, and Max Strus stepping into the starting lineup has only made them that much better.