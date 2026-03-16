Critical Evan Mobley development should calm Cavaliers fans’ biggest fear

After having the best year of his career last year, that included being named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley has had a season filled with inconsistencies in 2025-26.

From a lack of consistent offensive aggression to a nagging calf injury, Mobley has not taken the huge leap forward that everyone was expecting. He has still maintained his elite defensive chops, as he is averaging a career-high in blocks, but that was expected.

It’s no secret that if the Cleveland Cavaliers want to achieve their championship aspirations, they are going to need Mobley to be at his best every night. With the playoffs beginning next month, it feels like the young big man is turning a corner.

Evan Mobley has been playing elite basketball for the Cavs lately

Mobley needed a couple games to regain his rhythm after sitting out three weeks due to a calf injury, but he has found his groove lately.

Over his last seven games, he is averaging over 20 points per game, close to 10 rebounds, nearly two and a half assists, and two blocks. He is also shooting about 60 percent from the field.

The most encouraging part about Mobley’s improved play has been that most of these games have come against potential East playoff opponents. In the four games the Cavs played against the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic, Mobley has scored at least 18 points in all of them, including two 20-point outings.

He has looked much more aggressive in the paint and has lived around the basket during this hot streak. It could not come at a better time too, as Cleveland is gearing up for springtime redemption.

They may have new pieces in James Harden, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder, three guys that could elevate the team’s playoff ceiling, but the Cavs’ success will be dictated by Mobley.

If he can give them consistent offensive aggression night in and night out, it makes Cleveland that much more dangerous. Both he and Jarrett Allen playing at an elite level together, or when one goes to the bench, gives the Cavs a key advantage in the frontcourt in any series.

Mobley needs to keep this up as Cleveland finishes the season. He has shown that he can withstand postseason basketball over the last couple seasons, but now it is about putting it all together for a potential deep run this spring.