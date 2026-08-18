Cavaliers could expand Schroder trade into offseason-winning move

Last season taught the Cleveland Cavaliers the horrors of the luxury tax's new second apron. This summer, the team has make it a clear objective to enter next season with financial flexibility.

This week, the Cavs agreed to trade veteran point guard Dennis Schröder and cash for Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann. Once finalized, the deal sheds $6.8 million from the Cavaliers' cap sheet, opening up $32 million below the first apron. Following the trade, the Cavs are now reportedly actively searching for a trade for wing Max Strus, per Marc Stein.

TRADE BUZZ: The Cavs are in "active search" of a deal to move Max Strus, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/N7n7CcJUAk — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) August 17, 2026

In three seasons with the Cavaliers, Strus has proven himself a legitimate 3-and-D threat, a secondary playmaker and a workhorse. His constant energy and confident play style have helped elevate the Cavaliers in tight matches. While he is undersized for his position, he is a high-quality role player who can certainly garner interest on the trade market.

If the Cavaliers are seeking total financial freedom this offseason, the Schröder trade's paused finalization could open an opportunity to construct a larger deal to accomplish everything the Cavs need in one transaction.

Building the trade

Cleveland is stuck in stagnant sign-and-trade negotiations with the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets for either Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson, respectively. The Hawks' inflated roster size would require the Hawks to waive two players before finalizing a deal. The Nuggets, however, face a more complicated issue having now entered the second apron to retain Spencer Jones earlier this summer.

The Nuggets need to drop below the second apron to complete any trade that either aggregates a player or sends one out via sign-and-trade. With this in mind, the Cavaliers can pivot away from Kuminga and Watson, targeting another coveted Denver forward by expanding the Schröder trade into a four-team mega deal.

Hornets receive: Dennis Schröder, cash

Cavaliers receive: Cameron Johnson

Nuggets receive: Tre Mann, Kris Dunn, 2032 Lottery-Protected (via CLE)

Clippers receive: Max Strus (via TPE)

In this framework, the Cavaliers immediately reroute Mann to the Nuggets alongside a future protected first-round pick. The LA Clippers assume the final year of Strus' deal with their $17 million Traded Player Exception and move off Kris Dunn's final year. Nothing changes for the Hornets.

Denver completes this trade below the second apron after shedding $9.4 million. The Cavs add Cam Johnson, a premier three-point shooter and solid defender, in a deal that leverages Denver's financial strains for a balanced deal.

The Clippers effectively add Strus for free, swapping one expiring contract for another. Strus' position as a wing better suits the Clippers' needs, giving the new core of Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler (and presumably) Brandon Ingram a reliable bench sharpshooter.

Why the Cavaliers say yes

One hiccup to this deal may be Denver's interest in Mann. Denver is already facing a problem with poor depth, making the deal possibly require Sam Merrill going to the Nuggets rather than Mann. In that case, the Hornets would have no necessity in the trade, potentially simplifying the negotiations.

Regardless of the player sent to Denver, this trade perfectly aligns all of Cleveland's bigget needs for the offseason. Johnson has a career 39.6 three-point percentage and has been linked to the Cavaliers numerous times, dating back to his Brooklyn Nets years. If the Cavs are seeking a proven 3-and-D wing who can shift between both forward positions, the 6-foot-8 Cam Johnson fits that role perfectly.

While this trade depletes the Cavs of Strus (and possibly Merrill), Johnson is an ideal replacement for one or both of them. Cleveland would also finish this deal with only 12 players before signing James Harden's next contract, meaning the extra cap space would need to be used on another rotation player.

Though Johnson does not present the youth at age 30 that Watson and Kuminga do, he is nonetheless a proven veteran talent who suits what the Cavaliers need most. Additionally, adding Johnson does not eliminate pathways to signing Kuminga, as the unrestricted Atlanta Hawks free agent can sign to the Cavs without a sign-and-trade being necessary.

Popular Cavaliers commentator Real Cavs Fans offered a breakdown of Johnson's fit, showcasing how he impacts winning as the final starter alongside the core stars.

Is Cam Johnson really the Denver wing the Cavs should be targeting instead? pic.twitter.com/p8YZXEr81F — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) August 16, 2026

Johnson gives the Cavaliers a perfect two-way archetype as a catch-and-shoot threat (42.4 percent last season) and a tall, versatil defender. He also offers lineup versatility, sliding into the power forward spot with Mobley or Allen at his side if Jaylon Tyson or Mario Hezonja come off the bench to play the wing.

The Cavaliers are in a position to leverage financial flexibility this summer before re-signing James Harden. While Watson is the prime target from the Nuggets, Johnson might be the better fit in Cleveland, and he still offers a pathway to Kuminga.

Entering next season with Johnson rounding out the starting lineup could be the perfect option the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to recognize.