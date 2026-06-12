Cavaliers can immediately win offseason with perfect Jarrett Allen trade

Another postseason in the books, and the Cleveland Cavaliers still have the same problem of limited size on the wing and perimeter defensive liabilities.

Jumping into true title contention is going to force the Cavaliers to make hard roster decisions. This past trade deadline was the first step, seeing the Cavs move 26-year-old Darius Garland for 36-year-old James Harden. The trade elevated the Cavaliers to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, but an embarrassing sweep exposed Cleveland's wing flaws as Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby faced no threats.

The most obvious player who answers the Cavs' defensive needs is New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones. While he is not a three-point specialist, he brings elite defense and athleticism to the table. The Pelicans have shown interest toward Jarrett Allen for years, although the Cavaliers have not entertained their offers. This year, though, both teams clearly need each other to make noticeable growth.

Cleveland has a player who fixes New Orleans' needs, and the Pels have what the Cavs need. The match between both teams has been painfully clear for years, although a deal has never materialized. This summer is the best time to make the call and finally make good on the rumors. Allen's new contract has him locked into team control for the foreseeable future, and the Pelicans have a wealth of wing talent to offer the Cavaliers.

Building the trade

Trading Allen is not a simple process. While he has faced well-deserved criticism for poor playoff performances over the years, Cleveland's big man was the team hero in both Game Sevens this year. He showed real toughness and never hid from the moment. While he has finally taken the step up the Cavaliers needed, he is also their most valuable trade asset and their best path to enter true contention.

In this deal, the Cavaliers trade away Allen alongside minimal draft capital for a chance to reload their entire depth chart. Jones joins the wine and gold alongside young center Yves Missi and veteran two-way wing Saddiq Bey. The Cavs make an all-in move for versatile depth and athleticism rather than looking for a top-loaded roster.

Last season, Jones averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game for the Pels. He was far from an offensive cornerstone, but the Cavaliers have already proven to find value in low-usage, low-scoring wings with Dean Wade. Jones provides all the same defense as Wade while still giving a bit more scoring output.

Where the concerns appear for Jones, however, is his health and shooting. Jones played only 20 games in the 2024-25 season and just 56 this past season with a list of injuries over that timeframe. With availability being a question mark, the Cavaliers also bring in Saddiq Bey as another solid wing presence. Bey was often ignored early in his NBA career but found his stride with the Pelicans, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 36.7 percent from deep on good volume.

For the Cavaliers, both Jones and Bey perfectly fit the big wing archetype so desperately needed. Even if the Cavs still target re-signing Dean Wade in free agency, this trade is just as beneficial. Yves Missi also brings frontcourt depth if Mobley slides into the full-time starting center role after this deal. At 6-foot-11, Missi is one of the more exciting young centers in the NBA. He plays a traditional style on the court, bringing physicality and interior toughness rather than floor spacing. Adding him with Mobley gives the Cavs another trustworthy center rather than relying on one-year rentals every season.

Cleveland is not going to be in the star market this summer, but they have the assets to acquire depth and finally put an optimized supporting cast around the star trio of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. After the Garland trade months ago, the Cavaliers artificially shortened their Finals window. Playing coy now and refusing to take a risk in a trade this offseason will only perpetuate those flaws and leave the Cavs stagnant.

Neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Pelicans have come to terms on a deal with one another despite constant speculation from fans of both teams in recent years. With Allen's new contract and overflowing evidence that the Cavs need size and depth, this trade becomes a no-brainer for both parties.