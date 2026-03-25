Cavaliers vindicated after bypassing the move that humiliated the Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers earned a bottom-10 ranking for their offseason acquisition of Lonzo Ball, but thankfully the Cavs' front office avoided a second league-worst roster move after mid-season rumors linked them to a controversial guard.

Following the 2026 trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets waived guard Cam Thomas after both sides could not come to terms on a contract in the summer. Thomas took his $6 million qualifying offer in order to be an unrestricted free agent in the following offseason. When Thomas was waived, a handful of NBA teams took a look at the high-ocatne scoring guard, including the Cavaliers.

Eventually, it was the Milwaukee Bucks who signed Thomas. Before signing with Milwaukee, Thomas had averaged 15.6 points and 3.1 assists through 24 games played. While Thomas' efficiency was below league averages, his confidence and volume offered a longshot chance for the Bucks to revive a dying season and give Giannis Antetokounmpo a worthy secondary scoring partner.

Thomas' Bucks tenure started hot. He hit a dagger three in his second game with the franchise, winning 116-108 over the Orlando Magic. Immediately, Thomas looked like a dream come true for Milwaukee, and that game winner spawned an instant Giannis meme for the online world.

With such an exciting start, Milwaukee looked like they found a diamond in the rough. Thomas provided an affordable backcourt scorer who could feast off Giannis' offensive gravity. Suddenly, though, the honeymoon phase ended with Thomas once again being waived after just 18 games in Milwaukee.

Bucks learned a lesson the Cavaliers dodged

According to Shams Charania, the Bucks waived Cam Thomas, officially leaving the 24-year-old guard inelligible for postseason competition. Only players signed to a team before March 1 can compete in the Playoffs, meaning even if Thomas finds a new NBA home, it will be a short-lived experience.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Cam Thomas just weeks after signing him, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V4BBT2Zf5o — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2026

Waived by the rebuilding Nets and the stumbling Bucks, Thomas is one of the most divisive NBA players in recent years. He broke onto the scene in the 2024-25 season, scoring a team-leading 24 points and dropping 3.8 assists per game in Brooklyn. With the Nets in search of a franchise leader, Thomas' ability to ignite the court with his sharpshooting and drives to the rim looked like he could give the franchise a quick turnaround.

There is no denying that Thomas' scoring can shift the energy throughout an entire stadium. His fearless willingness to take a tough shot has led to more than enough highlights to make Thomas a thrilling watch. In his best moments, his electric scoring inspired such a ruckus crowd even those watching from home could feel the sensation.

That is silent now.

Cleveland made the right choice avoiding Thomas

Cleveland may have seen Thomas as a potential Ty Jerome replacement, considering both guards were known for tough shots and taking over a game after coming off the bench. For Jerome, his Cavs tenure ended in favor of Lonzo's arrival. A minimum-salary Thomas could be the remedy to Jerome's absence, but Cleveland held to their defensive and playmaking priorities after the deadline.

The Cavaliers' decision to convert Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a standard contract instead has already paid dividends. Tomlin is almost certain not to see the hardwood during the Playoffs outside of garbage time, but the newly-discovered forward offers the Cavs a reliable energy off the bench. Tomlin does not provide the long-range shooting or offensive engine that Thomas does, but his defense, rebounding and elite athleticism perfectly fit what Cleveland needs.

As for Thomas, the idea of his potential has always been better than the reality. It is easy to yell that Thomas only saw great numbers because the Nets had nobody else scoring, but Thomas' shortcomings are not that simple. Thomas is a great scorer, but his mentality is only focused on scoring. Players with tunnel vision and no willingness to adapt rarely see a long NBA career.

Adaptation defines longevity in the modern league. LeBron James' ability to shift from being an unstoppable athlete to a playmaking maestro helped him adapt as his reached his mid-to-later thirties. Now, in his 23rd season, James is the third option on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brook Lopez was a back-to-the-basket scorer for the aforementioned Nets, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He never won a championship there, though. Instead, Lopez transitioned his game from being the leading guy into a gritty role player and floor spacer in order to win with a title with the Bucks. A similar route was taken by Al Horford to win with the Boston Celtics.

The NBA shifts every few years as offensive masterminds draw up new plays and systems meanwhile defensive coordinators find the flaws in those systems and expose them. Players must be able to fit different molds rather than try to force a team to meet their needs. Cam Thomas has never accepted that role.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a set core. Adding a stubborn Thomas would only hamper the successes Cleveland has seen since the deadline additions.