Cavaliers urged to implement risky strategy for 2025-26 season

Availability, especially in the playoffs, has been the Cleveland Cavaliers' Achilles heel for the last three years.

Entering the 2026 playoffs healthy and prepared for a grueling challenge each round will be a defining factor of the Cavs' potential success. In all three recent playoff runs, Cleveland's durability falls apart near instantaneously. In the 2024 playoffs, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were hurt before the season's end, and Garland has faced two consecutive seasons with anomolous injuries sidelining him for extended periods.

In fact, Garland has been the Cavaliers star most negatively affected by injuries in the postseason. Most recently, a serious toe sprain forced the All-Star point guard to undergo offseason surgery, a procedure that will keep him from the rotation to start the season.

Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and other key contributors have all suffered poor injury luck during the postseason stretch, making a solution to this dilemma paramount as the Cavs approach a season with numerous rival contenders out of the running with their own long-term injury issues.

Cavaliers urged to go nuclear to keep Garland healthy

Cavaliers writer and podcaster Danny Cunningham argued on a recent episode of Locked On Cavs that the team must take every opportunity to keep DG healthy this season. Managing his games played and usage, Cunningham suggested restricting Garland from appearing in both nights of every back-to-back could be the necessary solution.

Cunningham clarified his point that the Cavs do not necessarily need to keep Garland out of each and every back-to-back series the team faces, but implementing a selective, careful approach is the best solution in his eyes. The assertion came while discussing Garland's backup, Lonzo Ball, and his injury history and expected rest protocol.

Ball, a proven veteran point guard with two-way versatility, will be crucial to the second unit's success as a leader and offensive engine. Reports suggest the Cavaliers will take a cautious approach to Lonzo's playing time, likely sitting him one night of any back-to-back to give him ample rest between competitions.

While using a similar approach for Garland could increase his odds of a healthy postseason in a vacuum, balancing the rest for both point guards would need to be just as important. Sitting both Garland and Ball would hurt Cleveland's offensive rhythm, a key reason that the Cavs traded for Ball this summer. The Cavaliers fall into a stagnant offense without a legitimate floor general on the court, making their absences dangerous if mismanaged.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are walking a metaphorical tight rope with health this season. Entering the year with Garland and Max Strus benched increases the playing time and injury risk for their replacements. Finding the right balance of rest upon their returns will be just as important for them as the rest of their teammates.