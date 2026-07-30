Cavaliers can turn around embarrassing offseason with perfect free agency steal

The offseason has fallen into a bad spiral for the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing out on a LeBron James reunion, but the team that was hampered by the second apron last season may be saved by it this year.

Cleveland is in the midst of a tumultuous summer. Both of the team's key free agents Dean Wade and Keon Ellis left in the early days of the offseason, and the LeBron sweepstakes landed the 41-year-old legend on a conference rival rather than his hometown team. For the Cavs, the offseason has only left the team less prepared for a title run than before it began.

Despite the setbacks, the Cavaliers' most urgent need was satisfied this summer. Cleveland has dipped below the second apron of the salary cap, currently sitting $25.3 million below the first apron. With James Harden's eventual new contract on the horizon, the Cavs are likely to seek a route to shed salary before signing The Beard in order to stay below that first threshold.

Finding a route to keep star talent, re-sign Harden, get better and get cheaper this summer is a long list of tall tasks. Thankfully, the pain of the second apron that the Cavaliers endured last season might be the exact reason they can accomplish this feat. The Denver Nuggets were forced into the second apron to retain restricted free agent Spencer Jones, and unless the Nuggets stay in the apron, that leaves lingering RFA Peyton Watson up for grabs.

The Cavaliers are currently embroiled in a sign-and-trade pursuit for Jonathan Kuminga, clearly eyeing his size and positional versatility on the wing. Kuminga's skill set is heavily lop-sided towards defense, whereas Watson is oppositely geared towards offense over defense. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers have most recently been tied to the Nuggets wing by cleveland.com insider Chris Fedor.

Speaking about Kuminga, Watson and DeMar DeRozan on a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, Fedor confirmed the Cavaliers' interest in all three. While the Cavs' level of interest in Watson was not gauged, the prospect of Watson in the wine and gold could be the move that resurrects a dead offseason.

Watson is imperfect but exciting for the Cavaliers

Adding Kuminga could be a worthwhile gamble for the Cavs, although a divisive and risky one. Kuminga was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 draft, viewed as a cornerstone of the next era for basketball in the Bay. Kuminga has yet to fulfill that potential, but his playstyle still showcases a desire to be at the epicenter of the offensive schemes.

Watson, on the other hand, has been an effective scorer for Denver of his four years on relatively low usage. Last year, Watson broke out as one of the Nuggets' most intriguing prospects, leaping from 8.1 points per game to 14.6 in a year's time. His scoring efficiency was solid, shooting 41.1 percent on 3.6 three-pointers per game and an overall 56 effective field goal percentage.

His numbers are not jaw-dropping, and his defensive prowess pales in comparison to Kuminga. The role he could play in Cleveland's offense, however, may be enough reason for the Cavs to chase a deal. Watson's ability to affect the offense without being the focal point suits the style Harden and Donovan Mitchell have established in The Land.

On 2.6 catch-and-shoot threes per game last year, Watson connected on 46.8 percent. If Watson can continue to contribute as a lethal shooting threat off the catch, Cleveland would finally have a definitive answer for a starting small forward.

Additionally, while his defensive numbers were not amazing, he blocked 1.9 percent of opponent shots last season, ranking in the 99th percentile for wings, per Cleaning the Glass (subscription required). Watson has ranked in the top percentiles for block percentage every year of his career, and his offensive plus/minus equaled to +3.7 more points per 100 possessions last year.

Watson's overall impact still needs work, having shown a negative overall on/off in his first three seasons, but his recent jump is a promising opportunity for the Cavaliers to add a 6-foot-8 forward with immense potential. In a perfect world, the Cavs could add both Kuminga and Watson, though that would definitely cost Jarrett Allen and more.

If Watson is truly on the table for the Cleveland Cavaliers, every possible route to acquire him needs to be explored. Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the last postseason, but a lack of true depth and skill on the wing was one of the largest shortcomings the team faced. Watson solves this, and if his arrival is paired with another savvy move, the Cavaliers could exit the offseason winners even after losing the LeBron contest.