Potential Cavaliers trade target sparks comparisons to beloved NBA champion

The Cleveland Cavaliers are once again a hot topic in trade rumors after a painful playoff defeat.

For the second summer in a row, Cleveland's All-Star point guard Darius Garland has been the primary target of trade discussions surrounding the Cavs. Recently, both Chris Fedor and Brian Windhorst have confirmed the Cavaliers are open to trading Garland, though not actively shopping him on the market.

As Fedor discussed the trade possibilities on the Wine & Gold Talk Podcast, he discussed the beginning framework of a Garland deal he thought the Cavs could explore. Pairing Donovan Mitchell with a defensive-minded guard, Fedor introduced Jalen Suggs as the primary piece of a deal between the Orlando Magic and Cavs. He did not offer a full trade package, only looking at the talent swap between Suggs and Garland to give the Magic an offensive coordinator and the Cavs a tough-nosed perimeter defender.

Building a full trade to send Garland to Orlando is tricky and would almost certainly require a third team involved. We explored a possible deal recently, giving the Cavs Suggs, Tristan da Silva and a backup center to bolster the team's depth in return for the All-Star PG.

Could Suggs really be the key to another Cavs championship run, though? While his defense frustrates opponents endlessly, Garland's offensive leadership and versatile scoring would be severely missed in the backcourt.

Jalen Suggs compared to two-time NBA champion in Cavs trade talks

Fedor's proposed framework set Cavaliers online discussion ablaze. Recently, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst gave his perspective on the idea in an interview with ESPN Cleveland. Windhorst noted that the Cavs' deadline to fall below the second apron without facing penalties is July 1, but a Suggs-Garland swap is not possible before that date. If the Cavaliers are able to maneuver through the second apron after July opens, though, Windhorst saw a unique but crucial role Suggs could fill.

Looking at the most impactful trades that led to recent NBA championships, Windhorst noted the addition of Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics as key factors to win it all. The long-time ESPN reporter suggested the next rendition of a high-end role player changing a Finals hopeful into a Finals winner as Suggs to the Cavs. Windhorst said Suggs' defensive talent could fit alongside Mitchell and give Cleveland a Holiday-type player.

There are striking similarities to Suggs and Holiday, but there are also clear differences between the two guards. Though both defensive anchors, Suggs' benefits for the Cavs are not as well-rounded as what Holiday has provided in his career. At 23 years old, Suggs is still a highly incomplete NBA product. Losing most of the latest season to injury, Suggs' latest full campaign came in his third year. In that season, he averaged 12.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range.

If Suggs returns to his prior shooting efficiency, he could be a valuable asset for the Cavs as a 3-and-D guard. His passing, though, is leagues below Holiday and Garland. Over his full career, the Magic guard averages only one more assist than turnover per game. Garland's offensive impact begins with his ability to involve his teammates. If Suggs cannot replicate that skill, his fit in Cleveland is severely underwhelming.

Fitting Suggs into the Cavaliers' offensive playbook would need to be a long-term investment. He is a developing prospect, whereas Holiday joined the Bucks and Celtics as a fully-realized NBA veteran to complete their Finals runs.

Trading Darius Garland is not a simple endeavor. The Cleveland Cavaliers may feel that exploring his trade value is a necessary move this summer, but a Suggs swap is a risky gamble given his injury history, undeveloped playmaking and inconsistent shooting.