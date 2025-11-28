Cavaliers’ next move must revolve around Evan Mobley

Roster upgrades are unlikely for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. With an inflated cap sheet and no draft capital to move, Cleveland is unlikely to target any substantial changes.

Still, the Cavs' flaws from last year are just as present as ever. Cleveland's lackluster rebounding, offensive inconsistency and shallow frontcourt depth still linger over the team. Despite signing Larry Nance, Jr. and Thomas Bryant this summer, the newest Cavaliers have not made the impact that the team and fans hoped to witness.

While Evan Mobley's offensive growth has slowed compared to what he did last season, the young star big man is beginning to assume a much larger role than his frontcourt counterpart Jarrett Allen. Through 18 games played, roughly two-thirds of Mobley's playing time has been at the center position. Conversely, Allen is playing the fewest minutes per game of his Cavs tenure and is seemingly out of the late-game rotation.

If the Cavaliers are losing faith in Allen, the front office may finally make the harsh decision onlookers had expected for years. Placing Allen on the trade block could dramatically shift the Cavs' frontcourt identity, centering the future around Mobley and his potential.

Building the Allen trade

First and foremost, it is pertinent to note the Cavaliers cannot expect a star in return for Allen. While Allen earned an All-Star spot in 2022, his $20 million salary and specialized skillset limit what the Cavs can receive. Sitting in the luxury tax's second apron, Cleveland cannot take back more salary than they send out, and they cannot trade more than one player at a time.

For that reason, targeting fit and role over skill ceiling is how the Cavs can discover the best fit for an Allen trade. If the Cavaliers trade Allen, finding a player who fulfills the expected Nance role with more long-term sustainability next to Mobley is the best option.

This season, the Cavs are averaging the league's most three-pointers attempted per game and making the second most. The Mobley-Allen duo established a giant frontcourt with two bigs dominating the paint. Rather than moving away from a supersized frontcourt in favor of shooting, Cleveland could target both shooting and height with one specific trade.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama may be the ideal role player to complement Mobley. The seven-foot Spanish forward is in the middle of his fifth season with the Grizzlies. As turmoil continues in Memphis with the franchise potentially pivoting away from Ja Morant, adding another defensive stopper alongside Jaren Jackson, Jr. could be an enticing deal for the Grizz.

Given Allen's years of work with Mobley to reach the top seed in the Eastern Conference and compete in multiple playoff runs together proves that Allen is capable of playing alongside another big man. For a former Defensive Player of the Year such as Jackson, pairing him with Allen could give the Grizzlies a tremendous defensive identity to build around for the future.

As for Aldama, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range over his career. This year, Aldama's shooting has dipped to roughly 31 percent, but his proven talent as a floor spacer could be evidence enough to grab the Cavs' attention.

How Aldama impacts the Cavaliers

Compared to Allen, Aldama is undoubtedly a lesser defender and is not a perfect player by any means. His arrival would signal a change in Cleveland's offensive and defensive identity. Aldama provides another shooter who could contribute to any kind of five-out lineups the Cavaliers could run.

Where Aldama stands out his shooting. Last season, Aldama shot 42.3 percent on threes from the left corner and 36.2 percent from above the break. The majority of his three-point attempts came from above the break, similar to Evan Mobley's recent increase in pick-and-pop shots.

Trading Allen for Aldama is not about defense or rebounding. By all measures, Allen is ahead of Aldama in those categories. Aldama is a more versatile defender, but he is by no means a shot blocker or interior presence like Allen is. Trading for Aldama is about Evan Mobley and finding the best possible it to complement and elevate Mobley as an offensive focal point.

Over the first three years of Mobley's career, the Cavs stubbornly ignored the need to go through the growing pains with Mobley. Instead, as he enters his fifth season and the team needs him to be polished, they are just now allowing Mobley to grow. Aldama gives Mobley a trustworthy offensive partner who can operate as a floor spacer and help keep the post open for Mobley to operate.

Aldama's theoretical role with the Cavaliers fits much of what the team has implemented with Mobley as a floor spacer. Despite being less talented than Allen, especially as a defender, his fit in Cleveland could fix much of the team's underwhelming fit with Mobley and Allen. He may not be the perfect swap, but he could be a solid addition to the Cavs' roster.

Ultimately, if Aldama is the best choice the Cleveland Cavaliers can find this season for Allen, making one final run with Mobley and Allen is probably the best choice. If the Cavs fall short again in the postseason, revisiting an Allen-for-Aldama trade in the summer could be worthwhile. Until then, the Cavaliers should trust that no trade is better than a bad trade.