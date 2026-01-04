Cavaliers are stubbornly avoiding the painful solution to their problems

Building a title contender has been the Cleveland Cavaliers' objective since acquiring Donovan Mitchell in 2022, but as new iterations of the teams' supports have come and gone, one thing has remained unchanged.

Cleveland set the franchise's second-best record in the regular season with 64 wins and 18 losses. The Cavaliers held the Eastern Conference's top seed entering the postseason but failed to capitalize on their momentum and fell short in the second round for the second straight playoff run.

The Cavs adjusted accordingly. Perimeter defense was a major shortcoming, and Darius Garland's absence harshly hampered the offensive creation that Cleveland had cultivated over the regular season. Trading for De'Andre Hunter at the last deadline, the Cavaliers hoped to see improved wing depth and size. Jaylon Tyson's emergence as a high-level role player also compiled the team's depth.

Still, the Cavaliers' season has gone far worse than expected. Injuries to Garland, Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Jarrett Allen, Tyson and more have all played a significant role. As the Cavs return closer to full strength, they are slowly returning to form. Winning the last three games, Cleveland's 20-16 record places them sixth in the conference and finally out of the Play-In purgatory.

Cleveland's rivals are trying to buy low on the Cavs' trade market

Recent reports suggest the Cavaliers are rebuffing offers for Hunter and Dean Wade, two 3-and-D forwards with their own share of financial woes next summer. Hunter is owed over $20 million each season on his current deal, and his underwhelming impact this year may push Cleveland to question the value in keeping him long-term with the second apron restrictions.

Wade, a 6-foot-9 combo forward, is the Cavs' best perimeter defender but is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Owed just over $6 million this season, Wade will surely expect a sizeable pay raise from any team hoping to bring him on board. Cleveland's same financial struggles by the second apron call his future into question.

Trading a valuable bench contributor is likely the wrong path for the Cavaliers. Cleveland has reshaped the supporting cast in recent years.

After hiring a new coaching staff led by Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs enjoyed 64 wins and Atkinson's Coach of the Year Award.

Despite constant, growing success in the regular season thanks to new role players and new coaches, the Cavaliers have not overcome the second-round hurdle. If this season has been any indicator, the worst flaws on the Cavs are not caused by role players, but they are not solved by them either.

The Cavaliers have tried everything but reforming the core

Cleveland's core four of Donovan Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley and Allen has been a mixed bag with results. Together, the group can dominate with two elite scoring guards and Garland's playmaking opening chances for the frontcourt.

Mobley and Allen are a defensive stalwart together. Allen is one of the best rim deterrents in the NBA with his mere presence near the hoop warding off would-be drivers. Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year last season and joined All-NBA ranks alongside Mitchell.

Yet, the Cavaliers' worst problems still exist. Rebounding can often be atrocious, especially against more physical rivals. Bigger wings and bruising big men can bully the Cavs out of position on rebounds, generating extra possessions offensively and cancelling extra possessions defensively.

Cleveland is one of the league's best all-around teams, but oversized, physical matchups are an unstoppable force against the Cavs. That issue stems from the core. Both Mobley and Allen are highly-talented big men, but both rely on finesse and timing over strength and power. Their approach is often the right one, but with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks standing as the biggest postseason threats out east, the Cavs are almost certain to meet a matchup nightmare en route to the Finals.

Garland and Mitchell are dynamic but undersized guards. Offensively, they coexist seamlessly and feed off one another's energy. Their defensive shortcomings can often be masked by larger defenders and their offensive output, but they also do not help solve the flaws of the frontcourt. Neither one can relieve the bigs on the boards, and they often must rely on them for defensive coverage when they lapse.

The core isn't working, but there's no clear solution

Cleveland's core does not fit well enough to take on their Goliaths. Imploding the core, though, probably only makes things worse. Losing Allen's interior defense thrusts all the burden onto Mobley. The Cavs would not find equal value defensive for Allen. Trading Mobley takes away a reigning DPOY and the most switchable defensive big in the Association.

The Cavaliers have seen a world with Mitchell as a full-time point guard. While serviceable, he is far from Garland. Darius' court vision and timely decision making generates countless looks for all of his co-stars and teammates. Mitchell may see the right pass, but his timing at times forces a player to alter momentum to catch the ball. Mitchell can also default back to heliocentric, no-passing styles and try to take over a game that needs a team effort.

Expecting Allen or Mobley to put on 30 pounds of pure muscle is not going to result in anything. Mitchell will not grow to the height of LeBron James. Garland cannot do it, either.

The Cleveland Cavaliers probably won't make a trade at the deadline again, but if the Cavs face the reality that they are not built to overcome the rest of the conference, repeating the same flawed approaches of coaching and role players will only delay the inevitable judgement needed.