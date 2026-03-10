Cavaliers just stole their next hidden gem in former Ohio State star

The Cleveland Cavaliers have built a reputation for discovering and developing overlooked or unseen talents through the G League Cleveland Charge.

Sam Merrill was a forgotten member of the 2021 NBA Finals Milwaukee Bucks, logging only 3.8 minutes per game in eight apperances during the championship run. Shortly after, Merrill joined the G League, eventually finding his way to the Charge. Years later, Merrill transformed into one of the Cavs' most important 3-and-D wing players.

Dean Wade, Craig Porter, Jr. and Nae'Qwan Tomlin also emerged through the same system, earning recognition with the Charge before elevating to the main roster.

As the 2025-26 regular season draws near a close, the Cavaliers may have quietly struck gold again. Selected in 20th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Malaki Branham has struggled to solidify his position as a true NBA talent, playing three years with the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Washington Wizards.

After his time with the Wizards fell short, Branham was traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline and subsequently waived. Roughly a month later, Cleveland signed Branham for another chance to reach the big leagues.

Throughout his four-year career, Branham has averaged 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 33.9 percent on three-pointers. He has seen sparse minutes, slowly regressing from 23.5 minutes in his rookie season to a mere 9.8 minutes per game this season.

Thus far, Branham has hardly displayed the potential he showed during his draft process in which The Ringer compared him to Khris Middleton and Caris LeVert for his ball handling, scoring and solid defense. While Branham has only flashed that skill set, the Cavaliers are the perfect opportunity to revive his possible career.

Cavaliers offer a former Buckeye a second chance

Cleveland is no stranger to offering an extra opportunity to young players, and Branham's entrance to the NBA is the ideal option for the Charge. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Branham played college with The Ohio State Buckeyes, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 42.5 percent from deep. He graduated from LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary high school in Akron, Ohio, furthering his connection to the state and Cavs organization.

During his freshman year, Branham was not expected to be a one-and-done athlete, instead viewed as a multi-year college project before being prepared for the Association. At 22 years old, Branham is still young enough to rediscover the spark that turned him into a draft prospect.

he Cavs have both the availability and necessity to see what Branham can be. As the NBA's most expensive team this season, finding reliable talent through the G League will become increasingly important to the team's future successes.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 180 pounds, Branham may not show the prowess yet, but he has the frame and athletic ability to develop into a valuable asset on a winning franchise. As it stands, the Cavaliers lose nothing if Branham burns out and fails, but there is nothing to lose in giving a hometown guy another chance at fulfilling his dream career.

Whether Branham returns to the NBA or builds a full G League career, the Cleveland Cavaliers made the right choice in adding an impressive young athlete to the Charge roster with the chance to be a viable addition to the main roster eventually.