Cavaliers' Sam Merrill injury problem already has an obvious answer

The Cleveland Cavaliers' healthy playoff run came to an abrupt end as Sam Merrill left the game to open the second round against the Detroit Pistons with a hamstring strain.

Merrill played just seven minutes before exiting, scoring zero points and dishing out one assist. The 29-year-old wing's sharp shooting and energy had been pivotal elements to the Cavaliers' success throughout the season, especially as the injuries forced the Cavs to cycle through 41 separate starting lineups.

Currently, Merrill is listed as questionable for game two and may already be back. Given the uncertainty surrounding his availability, it is safe to assume Cleveland will lean on other depth pieces to fill the gaps if Merrill has a minutes restriction or is absent entirely. The Cavaliers are already deploying every three-point shooting talent on the roster, leaving little room to navigate comfortably.

Without Merrill, the Cavaliers' wing depth loses the most reliable shooter, but Merrill's impact stretches beyond the three-point line. Since his arrival to the Cavaliers, Merrill has steadily improved his playmaking and defensive presence. He was one of the Cavs' best defensive wings during the regular season, with a +5.9-point on/off differential this year (ranked 83rd percentile, per Cleaning the Glass). Despite an undersized frame, Merrill's lateral quickness and strength established him as a trustworthy perimeter defender.

The Pistons got the Cavs into early foul trouble, keeping Jarrett Allen on the bench and unlocking much of Detroit's offense. Simple coverages were easily torn apart, and the Cavaliers were scrambling on defense far too often.

To find another defensive stopper, the Cavaliers don't have to look far down the bench. Young, scrappy wing Keon Ellis is the obvious answer to pester and disrupt the Pistons' ball handlers and keep constant defensive pressure.

Keon Ellis' defense can win game two for the Cavaliers

Cleveland's horrid offensive execution gave the win to the Pistons in game one. It was gift-wrapped and tossed directly into their hands through sloppy live-ball turnovers that led to momentum-stealing transition points at the other end.

The Cavaliers are not going to fix their offense in one night, as seen by their position with the second-highest turnovers per game (17.6) this postseason. The Lakers sit just ahead of the Cavs at 17.7 per game.

Generating their own fast break points and exploiting Detroit's relative playoff inexperience can balance out much of the frustration. Cleveland will still need to improve their own offense, but in just 11 minutes in game one, Keon Ellis tallied two steals, collected three rebounds and constantly challenged the Pistons' best scorers.

The Cavaliers are being pummeled in transition points this postseason, too. Cleveland is a slower, more methodical team. Every live-ball turnover is guaranteed points at the other end, but Ellis can provide that same immediate defense-to-offense switch and quick fastbreak points if he gets the minutes. He barely missed his one fastbreak layup in game one thanks to a LeBron-esque chasedown block from Ausar Thompson.

Merrill's obvious talent has always been shooting, but Ellis is shooting just 22.2 percent from deep in his first postseason run. Ellis is not a sharpshooter, but his defense outweighs his limitations. Cleveland cannot discount the value he brings to the table with his quick feet and incredible defensive instinct. He does not match the moniker of "Money Merrill" from deep, but the Cavaliers need to get stops on the perimeter and find easy points. Everything is coming at a price for the Cavs right now in slow halfcourt sets which don't take advantage of turnovers or Detroit's own flaws.

Keon Ellis is an imperfect player, but he can ignite the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two and help even up this series. The Cavaliers need to steal a game on the road to enter Rocket Arena with a clear path to the conference finals. Ellis cannot win the game on his own, but if the Cavs' stars clean up their costly offensive mistakes, Ellis can be the difference-maker needed.