Cavaliers newbie is the secret key to Playoff success nobody is talking about

The Cleveland Cavaliers' top-four players are going to be at the focal point of any Playoff series they enter, but the team's bench depth will be exactly what pushes the Cavs over the top.

After years of struggling to find a competent supporting cast with floor spacing, size and defensive talent, the Cavaliers are finally one of the deepest rosters in the league. Sophomore wing Jaylon Tyson has assembled a handful of jaw-dropping performances this year, becoming an early-season savior for a battered and bruised Cavs squad.

In the Playoffs, that same ability to discover a game-saving option off the bench will be able to push a series in Cleveland's favor. James Harden's first few months in wine and gold has already showcased how masterfully he can orchestrate an offense, dishing out timely dimes to teammates on the perimeter or in the paint. If one of the Cavaliers reservers is on fire, Harden will feed that flame.

Entering the first round, the Cavs will finally see who can really step up and who is going to fade. In the final weeks of the season, Cleveland saw mixed results from a few key role players, namely Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Max Strus. Each one provided a few nights of sheer brilliance either for lights-out shooting, defensive playmaking or all-around utility. When one of them hits a cold streak in the Playoffs, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson needs to pivot quickly.

The Cavs cannot risk another meltdown

Last year's second-round exit to the Indiana Pacers demolished the Cavaliers' reputation as a legitimate title contender to many onlookers. While the Cavs have every opportunity to prove those people wrong, another early flameout could cost the team an entire era of basketball.

Strus is one of the Cavaliers' best perimeter weapons, but as he ramps up from his injury, Cleveland has to be willing to bench him if he struggles. Ellis is a young, fiery wing but has been wildly unreliable on the arc. Schroder is a veteran leader, but his middling output might force the Cavaliers to look in another direction.

All of the Cavaliers' decisions in the Playoffs will hinge on the belief that a deep run will convince Donovan Mitchell and James Harden to sign extensions this summer. Atkinson's rotation decisions will be pivotal in that outcome.

None of the Cavaliers' role players can be locks for minutes, even if Atkinson wants to keep the lineup to nine players. Role players are always notoriously streaky, but the Cavs have the bench depth to throw in an extra body for spot minutes and a quick offensive fire starter.

Looking down Cleveland's bench, a cold shooting night for Strus, Ellis, Sam Merill or Jaylon Tyson could give the newcomer a perfect chance to make a splash.

Tyrese Proctor can be an X-Factor for Cleveland

Rookie wing Tyrese Proctor is unlikely to see any real action in the postseason, logging only 545 minutes in 50 games played during his inaugural campaign. The Australia-born wing joined the Cavs in the second round of last year's draft, rejecting opportunities to go in the first round in order to join Cleveland.

In his limited opportunities, Proctor shot 35.1 percent on three-pointers on 2.9 attempts per game. He also grabbed 1.3 rebounds and dished out 1.5 assists on average. He was not a high-volume contributor in his first year, but Proctor showed flashes of real potential to impact winning when it matters.

At 22 years old, Proctor entered the league with three years of collegiate experience at Duke. He was one of the NCAA's fiercest three-point threats and was an incredible on-ball creator. While with Duke, he competed in the esteemed March Madness tournament every season. He was a standout player in his three years, leading the Blue Devils to key victories with clutch shooting, athletic finishing and selfless passing.

If any of the Cavaliers' bench guards or wings fall short in a game or series, Proctor has the resume to give him a shot as a secret game changer. In his final collegiate season, Proctor played alongside Rookie of the Year frontrunners Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Despite playing third fiddle, he still showed capacity to take over a game, including a 25-point performance over the No. 9-ranked Baylor Ducks to reach the Sweet 16 that season.

Atkinson has no reason to play Proctor in Game 1, but the Cleveland Cavaliers knew what they were doing by giving a second-round rookie a standard NBA contract right away. He is a proven player in high-stakes environments, and his skill set and mentality perfectly match that which is necessary to win in the Playoffs. Proctor could quickly set himself apart from his peers if given an opportunity.