Cavaliers reunion with divisive big man might be exactly what team needs

Every offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have looked to free agency for a one-year rental to fill in at backup center. With the Cavs' Draft Night selection not adding to the frontcourt, Cleveland is likely to find cheap veteran talent for that role once more.

Unless the Cavaliers clear cap space to unlock a Mid-Level Exception (taxpayer or non-taxpayer) and add top-tier role players like Robert Williams, the Cavs will need to find an overlooked or forgotten player to fill the roster. Both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will fill the vast majority of minutes at the five spot, but season after season has proven the Cavaliers need a third option to fill in throughout the year.

Following the draft, the Cavaliers signed undrafted free agent center Ernest Udeh, Jr. to a two-way contract. If Cleveland hopes that Udeh can be the next G League rookie to work towards a standard contract, bringing in a tested veteran would be monumental for his growth. Across the league, few veteran bigs will enter free agency with enough left in the motor to contribute to a contender and mentor a new guy.

Finding the right center on a minimum contract might lead the Cavaliers to a surprising conclusion. Despite a laughable tenure with Cleveland as the team's star centerpiece, Andre Drummond might be a perfect fit for an awkward reunion. In Drummond's 14th NBA season, he averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Philadelphia 76ers. The four-time regular-season rebounding champion has shown his age in recent years, but his resurgence in Philly could make him one of the best low-cost free agents on the market.

Drummond's restored reputation could be a major pickup for Cleveland

In 33 games as a Cavalier, Drummond quickly lost all favor with the fanbase. Cleveland was far from title contention when Drummond joined via trade from the Detroit Pistons, and his arrival put him in an awkward position during his prime years on a bad team.

Unfortunately for the Cavs and Drummond, the relationship was an undoubtedly poor fit. Drummond tried to be the on-ball leader and offensive hub, but that role quickly exposed Drummond's unpolished offensive talent. The Cavaliers resembled a circus at times, but Drummond was still the dominant rebounder and interior defender that earned him two All-Star selections with Detroit.

Last year with Philadelphia, Drummond remained a steady rebounder and a good defender inside the paint. Additionally, the 32-year-old center showed a shocking new talent, knocking down 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts on 1.4 attempts per game. Before last year, Drummond had never averaged more than 0.6 threes attempted per game, so while his volume was low, he presented a legitimate threat from deep.

Drummond's Cleveland return is a long shot at best

If the Cavaliers want a veteran mentor and impact player, signing Drummond to a redemption season with the Cleveland fans could be exactly what the team needs. On a veteran minimum deal, the Cavaliers give Drummond a good opportunity to play behind a star frontcourt and compete for a rotation spot in a playoff run.

Regardless of a fit on paper, Drummond's Cavs tenure was riddled with bad moments and was never outweighed with enough good. Playing for Cleveland arguably destroyed Drummond's reputation across the Association, and he has never quite been viewed the same since despite continued impact on the glass and on defense. The Cavaliers were a negative turning point in Drummond's career as a young star and promising starting big man. Returning to the city that resulted in a downward trend for years would be a painful prospect to try to pitch.

Earlier this month, in a candid moment on video, Drummond revealed his devastation when informed of his trade from the Pistons to the Cavs. Realistically, Drummond's most likely reunion with a former franchise would come with Detroit rather than Cleveland. The same video included Andre suggesting he wants to finish his career in Detroit.

Still, in an odd offseason outcome, reuniting with the Cavaliers could be the perfect option for Drummond. Cleveland needs a bruising center, and his newfound talent to knock down a corner three makes him a uniquely ideal free agent target. Ultimately, the context around Drummond's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers will almost certainly keep this from becoming reality. It is nonetheless a worthwhile consideration.