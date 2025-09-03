Cavaliers quietly discovered a hidden gem that changes everything

With 13 players on roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers must add one more standard player to the lineup before the season opens. Considering the financial restrictions placed on Cleveland through the new second apron of the luxury tax, the options are increasingly limited.

Momentary rumors floated around Malik Beasley with the Cavs, but the veteran sharpshooter will almost certainly command more than the veteran minimum, which is the maximum the Cavaliers could offer. Without a money advantage over rival squads, the Cavs could turn their eyes to overlooked prospects who are fighting for a chance to join the NBA's ranks.

Over recent years, the Cavaliers have built an impressive roster through timely trades, smart signings and discoveries of underrated talent. Sam Merrill spent the majority of his career searching for a long-term basketball home, and Cleveland finally gave him the opportunity to develop and earn his spot. Now a proven two-way wing, Merrill is one of the Cavs' most important bench contributors and long-range shooters. Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr. are reliable depth pieces, filling out the end of the rotation.

Cleveland's G League standout Nae'Qwan Tomlin earned much respect earlier this offseason in Summer League, but the limited minutes he would find in the main lineup with the addition of veteran Larry Nance, Jr. might make another season of increased playtime with the Cleveland Charge a better chance for his growth. Other underrated players, though, may be the perfect final addition.

Another hidden gem fell into Cleveland's hands

Norchad Omier, a Nicaraguan basketball player, spent five years in the collegiate scene and seadily improved his prowess as a board-crashing forward. In his final year, Omier played for the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 conference, averaging 15.7 points, a conference-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Following his college career, Omier earned an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers, starting a pathway to the league. Playing for Nicaragua in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, Omier has exploded on the international scene and is making his case for a real NBA opportunity. As he did in college, Omier is dominating as a tenacious rebounding, averaging 18.3 rebounds per game - the most in the tournament.

Over three AmeriCup games, Omier tallied 67 points, 35 defensive rebounds and 20 offensive rebounds. His constant effort and two-way production earned the 24-year-old forward a spot on the All-Star Five second team, giving him the honors as a standout talent who could generate serious interest by any number of NBA franchises.

Since Omier already has a working relationship with the Cavs, Cleveland would have the best chance to sign Omier to a standard contract. While Omier is not a proven three-point shooter yet, he steadily increased his volume throughout college and shot 40-percent on 10 attempts during AmeriCup. With his preexisting development and clear on-court value as a physical rebounding forward, he could be a solid pickup to complete the Cavs' rotation.

Even with the addition of Nance, the Cavaliers' frontcourt could use another option in case of injury. Omier is undersized at 6-foot-8, but placing him as a power forward next to one of Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen could help generate extra possessions on the offensive glass and deny extra shots on the other end.

Norchad Omier is an unknown name by the majority of basketball fans currently. He was not a superstar player in college, and he has only recently take a major step forward. If the Cleveland Cavaliers believe in the current depth chart, giving a chance to Omier on a cost-controlled, short-term contract could be the ideal final addition for the summer.