Cavaliers preview: Season opener sets the tone against the Toronto Raptors
By Alex Sabri
It's finally here. After just over five months of waiting, the Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors on the road to begin another set of 82 games with its big four.
The Cavs were able to retain guard Donovan Mitchell, forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen in this year's offseason, keeping a core that finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season together for the foreseeable future.
Cleveland went 0-4 in a handful of inter-divisional matchups during this year's preseason run. Its two games against the Chicago Bulls were separated by a mere six points, including a two-point loss in overtime that saw Cleveland's big four score a combined 85 points. Both Mobley and Allen ended the night with double-doubles. Mobley added eight assists and three blocks on Chicago's home court. The two must play to their full potential when Cleveland looks to hold off a Raptors squad that took top-five spots in points in the paint during last year's regular season and this year's preseason.
The Raptors went 3-2 in their five preseason matchups. They split two games each with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards before prevailing in a close victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Forward Scottie Barnes, who was selected one pick after Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft, showcased his scoring, rebounding and passing abilities with a near-triple-double win over the Celtics. Guard Ochai Agbaji had an impressive night of his own against the Nets, posting 16 points off of tough layups and a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Agbaji has suited up for the Raptors and Utah Jazz since he was included in a blockbuster trade that sent Mitchell to Cleveland in 2022.
Barnes's notable versatility paved the path toward a lucrative offseason extension of his own and an All-Star selection for the Raptors last season. The former Rookie of the Year played a near-even share of his minutes at the shooting guard, small forward and power forward spots during his 60 regular-season matchups last season, according to Basketball Reference. The 6-foot-7 forward's three games against the Cavaliers last season were highlighted by a 24-point triple-double during a dominant Cleveland win in Toronto, where he used his size and skill in the paint to score contested looks on the inside continuously.
The key to a Cavaliers win
Crashing the boards on offense, matching Toronto's energy in transition and providing extra pressure on defense may be Cleveland's biggest keys to securing its first win of the season.
Cleveland's core must stay locked in on the glass to combat a squad that led the league with 23.1 offensive possessions in transition per game, a stark difference from Cleveland's 18 possessions per contest. The Cavs ended the 2023-24 regular season with an average of 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, putting them on par with the Dallas Mavericks in the bottom half of the league. That average dipped to 7.7 in the playoffs.
Barnes, who Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson called "a little nontraditional" following practice on Tuesday, could play a major role in the Raptors' transition when he takes to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The former Florida State forward gained a total of 248 transition possessions on offense during the 2023-24 regular season, putting him ahead of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. His 4.1 offensive transition possessions per game were tied with Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and 2.2 behind the league leader in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"When [Scottie Barnes] is on the floor, they've got four more transition attempts per game. They're really giving him the freedom to push it."- Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson
Pressure on the perimeter from Cleveland's guards may also put them ahead as the Cavs try to set the tone for the 2024-25 season.
Atkinson praised guard Darius Garland's ability to read plays on defense on Tuesday, comparing him to an elite defensive back and saying he sees the game as well as anyone when he's off the ball. Garland garnered six steals in Cleveland's preseason loss to Detroit. He picked off passes to the perimeter and created transition opportunities with ease, showing a bright spot for a team that has used active guard play on defense in the past.
"It's helpful, a lot, just to get the transition going. You get steals, you get out and get easy buckets. That's what I try to do. Try to be like a little safety or a DB back there and try to pick my spots."- Cavs guard Darius Garland
The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Scotiabank Arena. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.