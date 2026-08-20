Cavaliers blockbuster Peyton Watson trade finally answers Cleveland's biggest need

After weeks of deliberation, the Cleveland Cavaliers have landed restricted free agent Peyton Watson in a three-team sign-and-trade deal.

The Cavaliers will send veteran wing Max Strus to the LA Clippers and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for 23-year-old breakout wing Peyton Watson. With his exit from Denver, Watson will sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cavaliers. It reportedly includes a trade kicker and player option, sweetening the deal and locking Watson into a multi-year commitment for a franchise in desperate need of a win this offseason.

Later additions from Shams Charania confirm the trade also includes recently-acquired Tre Mann being sent to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore.

Last season, Watson ascended the ranks as the most exciting young prospect in Denver, averaging 14.6 points on stellar 41.1 percent shooting on 3.6 three-point attempts per game. Standing at 6-foot-8, Watson's mix of athleticism and skill makes him the ideal target the Cavaliers have searched to add to the starting lineup since acquiring Donovan Mitchell in 2022.

NBA analyst and co-host of the Front Office Show podcast Keith Smith broke down the financial impact of this trade. Strus' reunion with Darius Garland in LA was completed using the Clips' $17 million traded player exception from their prior John Collins deal.

The LA Clippers will acquire Max Strus via the $17M John Collins TPE they created earlier this offseason.



The Cavs will be roughly $46.3M under what will now be a first-apron hard cap after acquiring Peyton Watson via S&T.



If Watson starts at ~$20.5M, that will leave ~$25.8M… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 20, 2026

Smith's prediction for the Cavs' leftover cap space grows roughly by $3 million more with the additional Mann-for-Whitmore deal. With about $28 million available, Cleveland completes the Watson deal with more than enough to re-sign James Harden any day now.

Watson is the answer to years-long Cavaliers search

Cleveland has employed a revolving door of starting small forwards over recent years. Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter all assumed the role only to fall short of expectations for a myriad of reasons. Okoro's poor shooting and limited size pushed him out of favor in Cleveland. Strus' size always left him out of position as a natural shooting guard. Hunter's poor defense and Wade's unreliable offensive output left the Cavs wanting more out of their combo forwards.

Finally, Watson answers that need. Cleveland is welcoming a young, athletic two-way wing on a long-term guarantee. With Denver, Watson proved himself as a versatile offensive option, producing both on and off ball. Last year, Watson connected on upwards of 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities before breaking out as an on-ball shot creator in the latter weeks of the season before a hamstring injury sidelined him.

Defensively, Watson gives just as much versatility as his offense. His strength and size posit him as a go-to defensive option. In his four NBA seasons, Watson has ranked in the 100th, 98th, 100th, and 99th percentile in block percentage for wings, per Cleaning the Glass (subscription required). Watson served as one of the Nuggets' primary point-of-attack defenders, assuming the hardest defensive role throughout his young career.

Placing Watson next to Harden and Mitchell offers a reliable defensive talent to cover for the deficiencies of the backcourt stars. Additionally, Watson provides a positional versatility to fill in at the power forward position and provide floor spacing with Mobley or Jarrett Allen at the five.

Everything the Cleveland Cavaliers have needed from a starting small forward is met by Peyton Watson, so long as his Denver development translates to the Cavaliers in his fifth NBA season.