The Cleveland Cavaliers' path to a perfect offseason is painfully obvious

The Cleveland Cavaliers disappointed on the biggest stage once again and are now in the midst of a loud offseason. From trade rumors to free agency, the Cavs could either look the same or very different come opening night in October.

With the East up for grabs in the midst of Jayson Tatum’s injury, Cleveland has another chance next season to be the class of the conference. In order for that to happen, the Cavs have to nail this offseason. Here are three things the Cavaliers should do this summer.

3. Re-sign Ty Jerome

No one expected Ty Jerome to come onto the scene in the manner that he did this season, but he was an instrumental part of Cleveland’s success. Jerome had the best season of his career, averaging a career-high in points (12.5), field-goal percentage (51.6), three-point percentage (43.9), and steals (1.1), all while playing just under 20 minutes a night. He also was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Jerome had a mixed postseason run, as he shined against the Miami Heat, but wilted against the Indiana Pacers. Jerome was effectively benched to end the Pacers series, but Cleveland can’t let one bad series affect his place on the team. With the news of Darius Garland undergoing toe surgery and his status to start next season in jeopardy, the Cavs are going to need Jerome. They must re-sign him in free agency.

2. Keep Darius Garland

Garland has had his name swirl in trade rumors each of the last two offseasons. With the All-Star guard out for at least the next four months, that should quiet his market, but even then the Cavs should not consider trading their point guard.

Part of the reason Cleveland collapsed against Indiana was because they didn’t have anyone to take pressure off Donovan Mitchell as a ball handler. By the end of the series, Mitchell was spent because he was going downhill constantly for 35 plus minutes, while also consuming playmaking duties due to Garland’s injury and Jerome’s struggles.

Garland is what makes this Cavs offense hum. He is the only guard on the roster that is capable of keeping the bigs involved and he is the primary reason the ball movement is so fluent. His ability to create off pick and roll and break down defenses with his handle and IQ are skills that Cleveland cannot replicate via trade. Garland had a rough end to the season, but he also rediscovered his All-Star form. The Cavs should let him rehab and return to the court to help the organization pursue redemption.

1. Trade Jarrett Allen

Evan Mobley is ready. He is ready to take that leap into stardom. He is coming off the best year of his young career and has so much more to accomplish. Allen is not holding him back per se, but he would fetch a good return on the open market.

The Cavs may not want to admit it, but Jarrett Allen’s time with the team is up. There is simply no excuse for having 11 points and six rebounds over a two game stretch in a playoff series. In general, Allen has had an up and down playoff career with the Cavs. He was played off the floor against the Knicks in 2023. He was injured in 2024. He had a great start to his 2025 run, but ended with a wilt. Yes, he played every game this year. Yes, he is a fan favorite. But in order for this team to take the next step, they need to move him–for the right pieces.

Cleveland cannot trade Allen for the sake of trading him. They would have to get back win now pieces. Teams like the Pelicans with Herb Jones, an All-Defensive team member, come to mind. The Lakers need a center too, would they be willing to give up Dorian Finney-Smith to fill that weakness? What about a three-team deal with the Nets that lands Cam Johnson?

The Cavs have routes to explore with an Allen deal and they would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn’t explore it.