Cavaliers have one last major move to make before the deadline passes

One thing is certain about the trade deadline. The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for change.

A team often shaped by their hesitancy and patience in trades over recent years, the Cavaliers are surprisingly active and aggressive ahead of the February 4 deadline. After trading De'Andre Hunter and Darius Garland, the Cavaliers most recently shed Lonzo Ball's $10 million salary in an attempt to dodge the second apron and restructure a contending roster.

Starting the season $22 million above the second apron, the Cavs now sit just $4 million over with an obvious path to reach their goal without losing their competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

If the Cavs want to be a force in the East and relieve their cap sheet, they must finally make the hard choice to break up the frontcourt. Cleveland has already ended the long-standing core four era, meaning there is nothing holding them back from trading Jarrett Allen and putting Evan Mobley as the full-time starting center.

For years, Mobley's eventual transition was obvious, but the Cavs punted the option back to maintain cohesion and consistency. Mobley never showed the aggression needed to thrive in that role, but with Harden now on the team, he is equipped with the perfect backcourt to enable his growth.

The Cavs cannot ignore teams interested in Allen

Ahead of the Lonzo Ball trade, ClutchPoints reported that the Indiana Pacers are focusing on a potential Allen deal. The Pacers are in a gap year while Tyrese Haliburton recovers from a ruptured Achilles. The offseason saw the sudden departure of Myles Turner, leaving a hole at the center spot.

In search of a long-term solution, Allen is quickly emerging as a strong choice. His mix of defensive talent and offensive value make him a potential key contributor for another deep postseason run out of Indy. The Pacers have the financial flexibility to help the Cavs drop out of the second apron while still gaining value in return.

The article mentions wing Bennedict Mathurin as a possible trade piece, but his $9 million salary would require either another player sent to the Cavs or a third team involved in the deal. Given the Cavs' likely desire to sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a standard contract on the final 15th roster spot, taking two players back for Allen is a difficult position.

Indiana could offer Obi Toppin, giving Cleveland $6 million in financial relief and a reliable frontcourt player. Toppin is struggling a bit after coming off an injury this season, but he is a proven athlete and a solid floor spacer.

The Chicago Bulls have also targeted Allen, offering Nikola Vucevic and a first-round pick for Allen - a deal the Cavs declined ahead of the Vucevic trade to the Boston Celtics.

Whether it is the Pacers, Bulls or another team entirely, the Cleveland Cavaliers big man certainly holds value on the trade market. He is the final piece necessary to trade out of the second apron and find the breathing room necessary to build around Donovan Mitchell, Mobley and Harden.