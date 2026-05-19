Cavaliers have obvious edge over Knicks — if they actually take advantage of it

Jarrett Allen shed the "soft" label after securing two consecutive Game Seven victories for the Cleveland Cavaliers this postseason, but the Cavs need to take advantage of that gameplan sooner.

The last three playoffs have been undeniable disappointments for the Cavs, and rightfully so. The star-studded cast could hardly keep composure against teams with less talent and experience. Entering the 2026 postseason, everything was on the line. A Donovan Mitchell trade could be on the table if the Cavaliers could not make real progress.

Finally reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in the Mitchell era has been a welcome development this year. Winning two Game Sevens on the way to the conference finals is a tremendous storyline for a franchise doubted by everybody, but Cleveland cannot count on miraculous win-or-go-home victories to bring them to the promised land.

In both the earlier series, the Cavs' ultimate wins came from feeding Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, collapsing the defense and unlocking the movement offense that had made the team contenders in the first place. The New York Knicks will be the most offensive-minded squad the Cavaliers have faced yet this playoff run, meaning Cleveland must enter the series ready to keep up and execute.

Allen and Mobley need to be engaged early on offense

Looking at the Knicks' first rounds, there is little information the Cavaliers can derive to build a gameplan. New York faced two painfully flawed teams in the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Neither franchies were expected to be real players in the postseason, gifting the Knicks with an clear route to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the regular season, the Knicks allowed just 43.3 opponent points in the paint, the fourth-fewest in the league. In comparison, the Cavs were seventh with 46 opponents points in the paint per game. Both squads heavily protect the rim, but Cleveland's unique combination of bigs and the addition of James Harden have unlocked a weapon the team must use to take this series.

Cleveland will obviously try to get Jalen Brunson involved in every action, forcing him to defend one of the Cavs' best scorers nearly every play. The Knicks will do everything to mitigate the damage, using the switchability of defenders like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The moment that one of those defenders leaves Mobley or Allen behind, the Cavaliers have to strike and get the ball inside. Cleveland's bigs also show great awareness for one another on offense. If Karl-Anthony Towns is the isolated defender inside, quick two-big actions will lead to easy buckets in the halfcourt.

The Cavaliers only played New York once in the regular season after adding James Harden. Cleveland grabbed a 109-94 victory at home with each starter adding 10 or more points to the scoreboard. It's a small sample size, but the Cavs should enter the series with confidence that proper execution and defensive intensity will give them a trip to the Finals.

Winning the ECF will require immediate execution, though. The Cavaliers did not win a road game until Game Five in the second round. Against the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland had two blowout victories to open the playoffs only to be dismantled in Toronto. The Knicks' offense is far too impressive to enter the series complacent. The Cavs either set the tone and steal momentum within the first two games in MSG, or the series will probably end swiftly.

Cleveland's winning formula in both series eventually came down to trusting the bigs and getting them involved from tip off until the final buzzer. Allen and Mobley do not need to be the leading scorers and take the most shots in the game, but forcing the Knicks to stay in the post on defense opens more opportunities for the guards and wings. It's a simple formula, but it has been incredibly useful for the Cavaliers. They cannot keep moving away from it.

Game One tips off in Madison Square Garden at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can watch on ESPN.