Cavaliers new draftee is immediately pushing veteran guard out the door

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting a complicated, money-driven offseason and have already made their priorities clear.

After trading the 29th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers selected 19-year-old combo guard Meleek Thomas at pick number 34. The 6-foot-5 guard has the offensive skill set to give the Cavs another wing shooter and off-ball threat, but early reports of Cleveland's expectations could signal another major change.

In media availability at the draft's conclusion, Cleveland's president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters the team plans to play Thomas as a point guard in his inaugural Summer League, although he spent his collegiate season at the two guard spot. With Australian guard Tyrese Proctor also viewed as a potential point guard in his second season, Cleveland is making their first order of business clear: trade Dennis Schröder.

Entering the summer, the Cavaliers are $200k over the second apron of the luxury tax. With James Harden's new contract expected to bring Cleveland below that threshold, the Cavs will be in position to shed salary and save even more. Trading back from 29 to 34 saved the Cavaliers roughly $2 million in Thomas' first-year salary, and his expected position assignment will certainly put Schröder on the trade block.

Cleveland is saving money this summer without sacrificing contention

Next season, the German-born guard is owed $14.8 million, but if the Cavaliers can dump his salary, they could gain access to a portion of the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to add more veteran talent. With two point guards in training, the Cavaliers can now trade Dennis without concern over the positions of the players in return.

The Cavs also excercised Craig Porter, Jr.'s fourth-year team option, giving them another backup point gaurd option. With three back up players on the payroll, the Cavaliers have no room for Schröder at his price tag. Cleveland may have to attach the 2032 second-round pick the Sacramento Kings sent in the Draft Night trade, but the Cavaliers have already shown a willigness to depart with second rounders to dump salary (e.g. Lonzo Ball).

Thomas is not a pure point guard, and neither is Proctor. Porter gives a cleaner option given his three years of experience and defensive intensity, but both younger guards can easily shift on or off ball and give the Cavaliers more size in the backcourt.

In his lone college season, Thomas shot over 40 percent on a high volume of three-point attempts, and his defensive activity made him a valuable piece of Arkansas' SEC Championship run. Even if he does not transition to a pure point guard over the summer, his shooting makes him an ideal candidate to replace Schröder in lineups with Donovan Mitchell at the one. Placing Thomas off ball next to Mitchell spaces the floor in ways Schröder's inconsistent range does not, and Thomas is equally as capable of attacking a close out to attack the interior.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to take every opportunity to shed salary and maintain competitiveness. While Thomas is not the backup center many fans hoped to see selected, he is a clear answer to a bubbling dilemma in the backcourt.