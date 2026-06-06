Cavaliers nemesis becomes team hero in bombshell trade proposal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still stuck in NBA contention limbo. Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, an unceremonious sweep against the New York Knicks left the Cavs once again looking like a hopeful contender rather than the real deal.

Cleveland's offseason will once again revolve around potential trades to find a game-changing talent who elevates the Cavs from wannabes to conference favorites. After an onslaught of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors shut down, Evan Mobley seems not to be the trade chip the Cavaliers will dangle in the market. Instead, players like Jarrett Allen, Dennis Schröder and Max Strus seem the best assets the Cavaliers have to build an offer.

Given James Harden's upcoming new contract giving the Cavaliers an exit from the second apron, Cleveland can explore the trade market with a bit more flexibility. While a first-apron team still cannot take back extra salary, the Cavs can aggregate salaries in deals this summer. That has given trade rumors more breathing room, including contentious names being linked to the Cavaliers' future.

The Cavaliers' biggest need is size and strength on the wing, finding players who can feasibly shift from the small forward to power forward position without much friction. Recent online discussion has landed sights on a recent Cavs nemesis, Phoenix Suns wing Dillon Brooks. Formerly a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks has had more than his fair share of on-court scuffles with Cavs star Donovan Mitchell.

Dillon Brooks is a divisive but enticing name for Cavaliers trades

Popular Cavaliers online commentator RealCavsFans brought the discussion to the forefront, offering a handful of potential trades for Brooks to Cleveland.

Alongside a simple swap of Jarrett Allen for Brooks and a future first-round pick, RCF also offered deals that introduce Schöder as an asset in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale or even young big man Oso Ighodaro.

Initially, the trade reads as an asinine assumption that trading the Cavaliers' favorite good guy for the league's most pestilent villain would somehow bring the Cavs a championship. Throughout his career, Brooks has been a subpar offensive talent, averaging 14.8 points for his career with inconsistent efficiency. Last season, however, Brooks broke out as the Suns' second-best scorer behind Devin Booker.

If the Cavaliers believe Brooks' averages last season of 20.2 points per game can translate to Cleveland, it becomes a more engaging proposal. Brooks also gave Phoenix a tough-nosed, hard-headed defender. His defense is debated as more than just aggressive, bordering on dirty and unacceptable. Cleveland's Mitchell himself has suggested it after past encounters.

Adding a proven contributor and tough wing is a valuable asset for the Cavaliers, especially with his current contract entering the final season of his deal at $21 million owed next season. Trading Allen's $28 million for Brooks gives the Cavs more cap flexibility under the second apron and also gives Cleveland an easy out if the relationship is untenable after one year.

Trading away the Cavaliers' Game Seven savior Jarrett Allen for a high-risk chance at Dillon Brooks is still a no-go, regardless of any offensive growth or financial optionality.

Brooks is not worth the risk in Cleveland

Whether Brooks is a worthwhile trade target centers on the Cavaliers' appetite for antics. His latest season was undoubtedly his best offensive year, but even that came with inconsistent shooting and a handful of unnecessary dirty plays.

Phoenix would likely show a lot of interest in Allen, but the Cavaliers should steer clear of players with the history that Brooks brings. His offensive impact is unreliable, and he is more likely to cause problems than solve them. If the Cavs believe a Brooks-like player is the key to success, then head coach Kenny Atkinson needs to put Jaylon Tyson on the court more often and let him refine his game.

If the Suns are interested in Allen, the two parties could build a package around Ighodoro joining the Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal that sends Brooks or Jalen Green to another franchise that could make more use of either player.

Even if the Cavaliers took a chance on Brooks and moved on after his contract expired, that $21 million does not turn into $21 million the Cavs can offer another player. Depending on other deals and signings, the Cavaliers might still be on the fringes of being an apron team, especially with Mitchell's contract extension looming.

There is nothing that Brooks provides that the Cavaliers cannot get from elsewhere. While his scoring improved last year, his rebounding was still only 3.6 per game, and he is far from an offensive engine with just 1.8 assists per game last year. If Brooks is not providing excellent scoring and getting away with his fouls on defense, he does not give his team real positive impact.

Trading Jarrett Allen might be the Cavs' only real option if Mobley is untouchable. Allen's postseason heroics undoubtedly improved his trade stock this offseason. RCF's proposal has its potential, and much of his commentary gives Cavs fan better understanding of nuances in the game. Nevertheless, dealing Allen for a player with clear limitations and problems like Brooks should be everything the Cavaliers avoid doing this year.