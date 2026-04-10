Cavaliers mock draft finally makes the move fans have been begging for

Over recent years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have mastered the art of discovering overlooked talent in the NBA Draft.

Most recently, Cleveland snagged Duke standout Tyrese Proctor in the second round. While Proctor has not made many appearances in his rookie campaign, he has already flashed clear potential as a legitimate NBA talent. His three-point shooting, solid ball handling and speed are all proof the Cavs know how to vet young talent.

Alongside Proctor, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Jaylon Tyson have emerged in their second seasons, becoming staples of the Cavaliers' bench unit. Tyson is constantly in conversations to earn the illustrious position as the fifth full-time starter, and Tomlin earned a standard NBA contract after proving himself in the G League.

Following the conclusion of March Madness, focus shifts now for top college players to their draft stock. The top prospects like AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are two of the names heard most commonly associated with the draft, but Cleveland will be picking in the final spots of the first round at pick number 29.

Mock draft boards now abound, the Cavaliers have a surprisingly deep pool of talent to make their selection. Although Cleveland will be unlikely to find a young, generational talent so late, there are numerous NBA-ready players lurking after grinding in the collegiate scene.

Cleveland's best Draft Night pick is obvious

The Cavaliers have not prioritized youth over talent in the latest drafts. Proctor and Tyson had both played three collegiate seasons, and Tomlin had played four. With a win-now mindset, the Cavs are looking for players who are obviously able to contribute to a winning NBA team.

UConn's Tarris Reed, Jr. is a natural fit for Cleveland after being one of the best players in the March Madness tournament. Although UConn fell short of the ultimate goal, Reed was unbelievable during their run.

FanSided's own 2026 Mock Draft places Reed in Cleveland's hands at number 29, citing the 22-year-old's stellar performance in the tournament for the reason he is shooting up draft boards. Currently, Reed is often slotted as a early second-round pick, but he is gradually rising into first-round conversations following March Madness.

No game better encapsulates the ferocious and physical nature of Reed's game like his 31-point, 27-rebound performance over No. 15 Furman in the first round. He shot 12-of-15 and out-rebounded the entire Paladins' roster. Players with that sort of statline might just be good at basketball, so if he's available with the Cavs are picking, the choice is clear. Cleveland's Achilles heel can often boil down to bad rebounding. Hard to imagine that being an issue if Reed is getting consistent minutes off the bench.

Reed checks every box that Cavaliers fans have been begging to see wear the wine and gold. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Reed is a phenom on the court. His 265-pound frame would make him the Cavs' heaviest big man immediately, and his college play proves he knows how to out-muscle opponents.

Reed's playstyle fits the Cavaliers flawlessly

Reed is a clear example of why age is a major factor in your draft rankings. At 22 years old, every lottery team is bound to overlook him in favor of homerun swings. Reed also went unnoticed until his March Madness reign of terror, but his existence as a hidden talent is precisely why the Cavs are the perfect landing spot.

The UConn senior is a physical bruiser, capable of absorbing contact in the post and on drives. He is an impressive finisher in the pick-and-roll, a skill that will obviously suit any team with James Harden running the offense. In an NBA landscape which is becoming more dominated by centers by the day, a player with the presence of Reed is a major step up.

What Tarris Reed is not is a floor spacer. He does not shoot three-pointers, and he is not going to run the offense at the top of the arc. While he might not be the next Kristaps Porzingis, he is surprisingly agile and quick for his size. Highlights of Reed often showcase his coast-to-coast talent, leaping into a passing lane and outrunning his defenders en route to a monster slam on the other end.

That is the player the Cavaliers need backing up Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. As time has gone on, it is increasingly obvious the Cavs are never going to be a five-out offense. Allen is not a shooter, and while Mobley showed flashes this season, he is finding his rhythm as a dunker and crafty interior finisher rather than a spacer.

What both Mobley and Allen lack is absolute physical dominance over any opponent. Reed will have plenty of speed bumps and mistakes when he enters the NBA, but he is going to be a fearsome presence for any frontcourt to come across. He is built for the Cavaliers' offensive system embodies the kind of ceiling-raising role player a championship team looks to find on Draft night.

Reed is an efficient interior scorer, a shot-blocking board cleaner and an eye-catching athlete from a university proven to make NBA-level talent, including the likes of Ray Allen, Caron Butler and Kemba Walker. That sort of player from that sort of school is the perfect cost-effective addition that the Cleveland Cavaliers have needed desperately in the current era.