Cavaliers on verge of season-altering move if latest development comes true

In a recent Instagram caption, Malik Beasley, who is currently a free agent, hinted that his decision is coming soon. And considering the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the teams interested in signing him, they uld be on the verge of adding a season-changing talent to their roster.

“Step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise 💯 where we don’t quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that’s not important to us.. 🖤 year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year 😈 my decision is near 👀,” Beasley wrote on Instagram.

Adding Beasley to the lineup would cement the Cavs as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference next season.

How would Malik Beasley help the Cavs?

Last year, while playing for the Detroit Pistons, Beasley emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in basketball. Alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, he sat atop the league in makes.

However, a gambling investigation stopped him from re-signing with the Pistons this summer, and now, since he’s been removed from the scope of the case, he could sign anywhere.

Cleveland lost Ty Jerome this summer, and even though they replaced him with Lonzo Ball and re-signed Sam Merrill, their three-point shooting still took a hit.

If they managed to bring in Beasley, all of that would change. Their offense would have the chance to skyrocket next season, and combined with their defensive talent, it would make them the best team in the East.

Are the Cavs interested in Malik Beasley?

Cleveland is reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Beasley to a contract ahead of next season, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves were also mentioned.

“League sources say that four primary teams have been in contact with the sharpshooter's representation in hopes that he can eventually be signed. They are Cleveland, New York, Minnesota and the incumbent Pistons,” Fischer wrote.

Any team that manages to add Beasley would be better off because of it, as they would be landing an elite three-point marksmen on (theoretically) a steal of a contract.

And based on the way Beasley is talking on Instagram, he’s inching closer and closer toward making his final decision.

If that decision is to sign with the Cavs, the entire outlook of their rotation (and season) would shift in the blink of an eye.