Cleveland Cavaliers Magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed

The Cleveland Cavaliers are very close to sealing the deal.

They continue to hold a lead over the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. If the Cavs can run through the tape and secure the No. 1 seed, they will hold homecourt advantage through all three rounds of the East playoffs.

That could prove to be extremely important in a potential Conference Finals showdown with the Celtics, the defending champions with buckets of playoff experience. Boston is a team that knows how to win, has the belief in themselves to go all the way, and won't think much of knocking the Cavaliers off their pedestal on their way to a repeat.

The Cavaliers need to lock down the top seed. That is easier said than done, however, especially as injuries continue to plague the team down the stretch. They don't have any key players out with long-term injuries, but every game it seems that someone is hurt or ill or struggling with a malady. Donovan Mitchell is out for their next game after injuring his ankle.

How close are the Cavaliers to locking in the top seed? Very, very close.

The Cavaliers Magic Number is 1

A team's "Magic Number" is the amount of wins they need to clinch a certain playoff spot. If the team behind them loses, it subtracts from the total as well.

That means the Cavaliers need just one more win in their final four games to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. That was true on Sunday as well when the Cavaliers hosted the Sacramento Kings, only for the Kings to shoot the lights out and prevent Cleveland from reaching its goal.

That mini quest continues tonight against the Chicago Bulls, who have been playing better as of late but who have lost the previous three meetings with the Cavaliers this season. Cleveland will be playing without Mitchell, but do have three other stars in Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to carry the team, not to mention super subs like Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter.

If the Cavaliers can pick up another win, either against the Bulls or in their remaining games, they lock up the No. 1 seed.

Cavaliers Magic Number for No. 1 overall seed?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently 64-14, holding a two-game lead on the Cavaliers for the No. 1 overall seed. If Cleveland can catch them, they will have homecourt advantage in the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers have already clinched homecourt over every other team in the West, so it just comes down to the Thunder. OKC has four games remaining, meaning the worst that they can finish is 64-18. The Cavs, on the other hand, can finish as high as 66-16.

If Cleveland wins out, and the Thunder go 1-3 or worse, then the Cavaliers will have the No. 1 overall seed. What if they tie? Then it gets more complicated, as the Thunder and Cavaliers split the season series 1-1.

In that scenario, the NBA's posted rules seem to suggest that the Oklahoma City Thunder would win the tiebreaker on account of having a better record against the Eastern Conference. That means that for the Thunder, their Magic Number if just two; two more wins, or a win and a Cleveland loss, or even two Cleveland losses, clinches the spot.

Remaining Schedule for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Chicago Bulls tonight with a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday they travel to Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers in a game that will be nationally televised on TNT. The Cavs could still be fighting to lock up the top seed, while the Pacers are fighting to try and catch the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed.

Speaking of the Knicks, Cleveland's penultimate game is at Madison Square Garden the following night against Jalen Brunson and the Knickerbockers.

Finally, they close out the regular season back home to host the Pacers once again, in a game that is most likely to be meaningless for both teams. Expect plenty of bench clearing in that one.