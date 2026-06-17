Cavaliers insider says the obvious Donovan Mitchell truth everybody hates to admit

Donovan Mitchell has done everything possible to vocalize his desire to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, dismissing the countless trade rumors surrounding his future.

After being named to his third All-NBA team in four years with the Cavaliers, Mitchell has undoubtedly solidified himself as one of the top stars in the league. With the Cavs still searching for the perfect formula of fellow stars and role players to place around Mitchell to reach the NBA Finals, the looming question every summer has been if Mitchell will grow too impatient to wait. So far, Mitchell is not budging. He wants to be in Cleveland.

In his end-of-season article with Marc Spears on Andscape, Mitchell reiterated that belief and loyalty to the wine and gold amidst a swarm of trade vultures waiting to steal Spida away from Ohio.

"I feel like this [contract extension talk] has been a consistent theme every single season I’ve been here. And I thought it would go away once I signed the first extension, but here we are." Donovan Mitchell

Those rumors have circled back every offseason, but this year they were amplified with Mitchell's pending contract extension. After the 2026-27 season, Mitchell has a $54 million player option, but he can sign a new extension as of July 7, 2026 and lock in more years guaranteed instead. Despite having another year on his contract, he is effectively an expiring contract and could leave the Cavs for nothing if he so wishes.

Every franchise's front office detests the prospect of this exact scenario, especially if that star declines the extension. In nearly every situation, that would trigger a trade sweepstakes for that player with every rival contender clamoring for a chance to rip that talent away in a lopsided trade. Unfortuantely for the Cavaliers and the fan base, there is no reason for Donovan Mitchell to sign an extension this summer, even if he plans to stay on the team for the rest of his professional career.

Brian Windhorst says the truth nobody will accept

Akron native and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has been pretty blunt about Cleveland's prospects in recent years. With every postseason loss, the subsequent calls for roster and regime change are met with his cautious skepticism. Most recently, Windhorst joined ESPN Cleveland and offered a cold reality regarding Mitchell and the Cavaliers.

"I think the Cavs and Donovan are in a very good place and I think everybody should be prepared the eventuality that he does not extend," - @WindhorstESPN explains why it makes more sense for Donovan Mitchell to sign a Cavs extension NEXT summer. pic.twitter.com/IEd9DaVE50 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2026

If Mitchell puts ink to paper on July 7, he can sign for up to $272 million over four years. For anybody who is not an All-NBA superstar, there wouldn't be a second thought before signing such a deal. Especially with Mitchell entering his age-30 season, guaranteeing nearly $300 million is an enticing offer; however, it behooves him to wait one more year.

Mitchell's aforementioned player option gives him all the leverage this summer, and patience could mean a major pay day. In the 2027 summer, Mitchell will reach his 10-year tenure in the NBA, meaning he is eligible for the 35-percent maximum instead of just the 30-percent max. That takes his total figure to $350 over five years for an average annual value of $70 million.

Cleveland has shown a willingness to spend to win, having been the only team to remain in the second apron last season. Mitchell has every reason to wait and make the most of his prime years by patiently holding out for one more season. Many onlookers could warn of the risks behind taking a chance on yourself, especially in professional sports. For Donovan, however, that risk is not applicable. Even if he faced a season-ending injury on night one, he has a player option at his disposal to contro his future.

The optics of a franchise cornerstone and superstar refusing a contract extension is daunting. Rival teams and reporters will certain latch onto that story to profess an impending Mitchell exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers. As Windhorst and Mitchell himself have said, though, he wants to win in Cleveland. He is not leaving, but he is not taking the Jalen Brunson paycut, either.