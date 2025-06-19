The answer to Cleveland's frontcourt depth crisis is already on the team

One lingering death blow against the Cleveland Cavaliers has been their refusal to address the shallow frontcourt depth.

At the trade deadline, Cleveland found a long-term two-way wing option in De'Andre Hunter. While it was evident he had not found his rhythm with the Cavs by the season's end, his impact was clear. He shot over 40 percent from deep, and his defensive versatility was a major upgrade for the Cavaliers wing rotation.

Despite improving the forward depth, Cleveland is ignoring the bigs. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are the only two reliable interior players the Cavs employ. With both in the starting lineup, the Cavaliers are forced to play Dean Wade or Hunter at the five spot when both Mobley and Allen need rest. If one is injured and unavailable, the Cavaliers frontcourt suddenly becomes the biggest weak point of the team.

As the Cavs enter the second apron, their options to add another serviceable center without trading away rotation players becomes nearly impossible, and they have already proven incapable of signing a real big man on a veteran minimum. While this may appear to leave the Cavaliers dead on arrival in the center search, they may pull off another bout of G League magic this summer.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is a hidden talent with the Charge

Cleveland's G League affiliate Cleveland Charge squad has become a miniature farm system, developing NBA rotation talent on a regular basis for the Cavs. Craig Porter, Jr. and Dean Wade were first Charge prospects before earning full contracts with the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill joined Cleveland through the G League after being forgotten by the NBA, and Jaylon Tyson spent considerable time during his rookie campaign with the Charge.

As the Cavs need another center, 6-11 Charge big man Nae'Qwan Tomlin is proving to be the answer. In 32 games with the Charge last year, Tomlin averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He usurped JT Thor as Cleveland's third two-way player halfway through the season, playing five games with the main roster. He contributed 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in those five appearances.

Though Tomlin is not a top-end frontcourt talent, he is an athletic big man who has shown a wealth of potential. If the Cavs need to add a low-cost solution to the frontcourt rotation, Tomlin is undoubtedly a valuable option. His high motor and two-way intensity could be the perfect stop gap in Cleveland's rotation when they cannot play one of their two starting bigs.

Before joining the Charge, Tomlin was an unknown prospect. He started his collegiate career with Monroe Community College before working his way to Kansas State and eventually Memphis in the AAC. With Memphis, Tomlin averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game in 21 games, starting in 11 of them. Though Tomlin went under the radar among NBA scouts, he became an instant favorite with the Charge.

Considering Tomlin's preexisting relationship with the organization, assimilating him into the main roster would be much easier than hoping an outside hire can fit their needs. Additionally, signing Tomlin to a team-friendly contract still allows the franchise to sign another veteran big to a minimum deal.

The Cavaliers are limited in their options to improve this summer, but they have a proven system through the G League to find hidden talent and mold that player into a legitimate rotational piece. If the Cleveland Cavaliers continue that trend, Tomlin could quickly prove to be the next man up.