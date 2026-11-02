How to watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder on Monday: Time, TV, and free DAZN stream

Cleveland is 4-2 to start the year but faces its toughest test yet against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 2025 NBA champions are without three starters but still have reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. Despite being shorthanded, OKC is 4-2 to start the year and has high hopes of winning another championship.

This is a true heavyweight battle, as the Cavaliers and Thunder were both in their respective Conference Finals last season. Cleveland traded for Peyton Watson to improve its championship odds. A win against the Thunder further proves the Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA.

Fans won’t want to miss this showdown, so here is a look at everything they need to know heading into Monday’s game.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

How to watch on TV: NBCSN

How to watch online locally: DAZN Free (Cleveland), National: Peacock

How to listen on radio: SiriusXM

Local fans can watch 70 games on DAZN this season, including 15 free broadcasts, one of which is Monday’s game.

Injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers

OUT: Jaylon Tyson (ankle sprain)

OUT: Nae'Qwan Tomlin (back)

OUT: Khalifa Diop (G League)

OUT: Ernest Udeh Jr. (G League)

Questionable: Peyton Watson (hamstring)

Watson is on the injury report with a hamstring issue after struggling to find his shot in the first six games. His status is worth watching closely ahead of tipoff.

Oklahoma City Thunder

OUT: Jalen Williams (ankle surgery)

OUT: Cason Wallace (shoulder surgery)

OUT: Chet Holmgren (knee)

OUT: Alex Caruso (ankle sprain)

OUT: Thomas Sorber (knee)

OUT: Nikola Topic (back)

The Thunder are without three starters and six players total. They are extremely shorthanded and heavily relying on the reigning MVP to carry them. Expect the Cavaliers to sell out to stop SGA and force the rest of the Thunder to beat them.

Projected starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG: James Harden

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Peyton Watson

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland has all of its starters heading into Monday’s game if Watson is good to go. This group has been locked in for the first six games, so fans should expect to see much of the same unless there is a late scratch or Watson sits with his hamstring issue.

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Jared McCain

SF: Ajay Mitchell

PF: Kenrich Williams

C: Isaiah Hartenstein

OKC has been starting the veteran Kenrich Williams at the four and playing small after the injuries. Ajay Mitchell has become their No. 2 option. The Thunder will try to hunt James Harden in this matchup, so the veteran needs to be on his game defensively.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder matchup history

The Thunder have a 74-53 edge in this series all-time and have won six of the last seven meetings. Cleveland has beaten OKC just once since the calendar flipped to 2023.

The Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 121-113 in the only meeting since Cleveland traded for James Harden. SGA didn’t play in that game, and the Thunder only have one starter from that contest, Isaiah Hartenstein, available on Monday night.

OKC has won three straight over the Cavs and has dominated the series lately, so the wine and gold have plenty of extra motivation to snap the skid.

What to watch for as Cavaliers take on the Thunder

James Harden versus his first team

The Thunder drafted Harden third overall in 2009. He was the sixth man on OKC’s 2012 Western Conference championship squad. Harden was traded to Houston before the 2012-13 season and quickly blossomed into a superstar.

The Beard averages 25.8 points against the Thunder for his career, but on just 40.6 percent shooting. The Cavaliers need him to run the offense against one of the best defenses in the NBA. If Harden is turning it over and not fully locked in, the Cavaliers will be in trouble.

Can the Cavaliers slow down SGA?

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 28.4 points per game against the Cavaliers for his career, which is his third-highest mark against any team. The Thunder need SGA even more with Jalen Williams, Holmgren, and Wallace out.

Cleveland traded for Watson to offer more scoring and defense on the wing. He faces the toughest test possible against the reigning two-time MVP. The 6-foot-8 forward has gotten off to a slow start offensively with the Cavaliers. They need his best game of the season against the Thunder on Monday night.

Evan Mobley mismatch

The Thunder don’t have a natural matchup for Mobley in this contest. They will be playing small and trying to stretch the floor. This is a chance for the Cavaliers forward to assert his dominance. Cleveland needs Mobley to become a superstar, and this is the ideal matchup for that type of performance.

Cavaliers fans shouldn’t miss Monday’s game. This is a difficult early-season test against one of the title favorites. Kenny Atkinson’s squad plays the Thunder only twice this season, and the Cavs have the health advantage. This could be a statement win that proves Cleveland is a serious title contender or a setback that leaves fans doubting their championship dreams.