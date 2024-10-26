Cavaliers: Highlights and lowlights from home opener win over Pistons
Cavs Lowlights
Unable stop Detroit's starting guards
Cade Cunningham got anything he wanted on the dribble, maneuvering to the mid-range and interior. He converted five of eight shots of the latter. To boot, defending him was difficult for Darius Garland because of the size plus strength differential. And he was fast enough on one occasion to beat a trap in the open court.
Cunningham put up 18 points in the first half on 57 percent shooting and carried his crew in the third quarter with double-digit points and three setups for his teammates.
Jaden Ivey’s speed was also a problem for the first line of defense.
Poor perimeter protection
The Cavaliers were slow to get to the three-point line in the half-court and transition. The latter was so problematic that former Cavalier and current broadcaster Brad Daugherty commented about it in the later stage of the first quarter, trying to hide his disgust.
In the half-court, the squad sagged off the corners and got burned four times while trying to shield the paint. The squad must have forgot that shot is the easiest in the league now. Also, eight of Detroit's threes were above the break.
The Cavaliers gave up two of five triples in the third quarter, yet three of 14 in the fourth quarter. The Pistons finished the game registering 40.6 percent from deep.
The Cavaliers must not overhelp off the wings and corners going forward.
Rebounding
The Cavs didn’t show enough intensity on the boards, getting out-rebounded by five by a younger and smaller outfit. The group must be sharper on communication and box-outs. With the size and capability in the frontcourt, there is no reason the Cavaliers struggle to dominate on the glass.
Thankfully for the Cleveland Cavaliers, their highlights were able to propel past Detroit rather than be bogged down by their lowlights. The Cavs now hold a perfect 2-0 record to begin their regular season and the tenure of head coach Kenny Atkinson.