Cavaliers already have the perfect James Harden blueprint after trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have secured a trade for one of the sport's greatest point guards of all time with a deal that sent Darius Garland and a 2026 second-round pick to the LA Clippers for James Harden.

Cleveland now hosts a star backcourt of Harden and Donovan Mitchell, shifting the team's identity from the core four to a win-now, Finals-or-bust mentality. At 36 years old, Harden is still one of the best offensive engines in the league but certainly shortens the championship runway the Cavs hoped to have with Garland at the point.

Harden is not a perfect player and does not solve every question the Cavaliers have. Defensively, Harden is an upgrade from Garland given his height and size, but his defensive effort has often left much to be desired.

Offensively, Harden is elite. Averaging 25.4 points on good efficiency, he commands defensive attention and is quick to pass when his gravity opens up an opportunity for a teammate. The potential for a successful Cleveland tenure for Harden is there, but the Cavaliers have to execute properly for his pairing with Mitchell to offer success.

Thankfully, the Cavaliers can follow the same formula that has succeeded with Harden in his previous stops. Although Harden's postseason record is not without blemish, Cleveland may mostly have the perfect roster in place.

Harden is at his best with another high-usage guard

Harden began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning the 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year award and reaching the 2012 NBA Finals. Though he came off the bench, he was often on the court with Russell Westbrook, an elite athlete known for self-creation.

Later, as Harden entered his prime with the Houston Rockets, he saw his greatest success with Chris Paul at his side. Paul, already a veteran, was a shifty, high-usage guard that demanded defensive attention. Standing at 6-feet, Paul used his strength and quickness to make up for his undersized frame. During that time, Harden earned the 2017-18 MVP and was in the top three the following two seasons.

The Harden-Paul duo also reached the 2018 Western Conference Finals, battling with the dynastic Golden State Warriors in a down-to-the-wire seven-game series. Harden averaged 28.6 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds through that postseason run. The Rockets were in position to challenge the Kevin Durant Warriors until Paul suffered a knee injury in a crucial game six.

In Harden's most recent postseason run with the LA Clippers in 2025, he averaged 18.7 points and a league-high 9.1 assists through seven games.

Though Harden is not an MVP finalist anymore, he is still a top talent in the league, and the Cavs know the formula for success with The Beard. Donovan Mitchell will likely be the greatest guard Harden has played with, considering Mitchell is currently in the midst of his prime while Harden's other backcourt partners have either been years before or years after their primes.

Last season, Mitchell was a top-five MVP candidate and is improving his offensive game again this year. Placing a high-octane, three-way scorer like Mitchell next to Harden raises the Cavs' ceiling. Harden has put together an elite season at age 36, and if the Cavaliers are serious about winning the Finals with Mitchell in town, he has the track record to prove he fits well with a player like Spida.

Every step along Harden's NBA career path, he has looked his best when another star guard is playing with him. Cleveland made a high-risk, high-reward deal to acquire the former MVP, and already have the right team to support the deal. With the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Evan Mobley leading the frontcourt, Harden will only excel more and fit seamlessly into what the Cavaliers have built.

Surrending Garland for a player 10 years older is not an easy deal to accept, especially when Garland brought the Cleveland Cavaliers back to postseason contention in his 2021-22 breakout year. Still, the Cavs are eyeing a championship, and if they lean into the dynamic Mitchell and Harden can bring, the Finals are certainly in play this year and next.